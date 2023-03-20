CYBERSECURITY COMPANY WINS MULTIPLE INDUSTRY AWARDS
CENTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignyte Assurance Platform (Ignyte) announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Ignyte, a gold winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for its achievement in growth. Ignyte has also been named a gold winner for the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Award in cybersecurity products and services.
Over the past year, Ignyte has experienced significant growth in its customer base, revenue, and employee count. This growth is a testament to the company's ability to deliver exceptional results and its unwavering commitment to providing customers with the highest level of protection and service.
Ignyte's comprehensive cybersecurity compliance solution helps organizations safeguard their digital assets and protect themselves against evolving cyber threats. The solution provides a range of features, including threat detection and response, vulnerability management, and compliance monitoring.
“I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I, along with my team, are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success.”
“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player and be named Gold winner by both the Globee Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” says Ignyte CEO, Max Aulakh. “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from these companies further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
Cybersecurity Excellence Awards – recognizing companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. This popular, worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 570,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations. Learn more about Cybersecurity Insiders and the Cybersecurity Excellence Award at https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/.
Ignyte Assurance Platform™ is a leader in collaborative security and integrated cyber risk management solutions for global corporations. For corporate risk and compliance officers who depend heavily on the protection of their resources, Ignyte is the ultimate translation engine that assists with data collection, analysis, and helps streamline processes across multiple security frameworks at once. The Ignyte Assurance Platform™ is used by leading corporations in diverse industries, such as Healthcare, Defense, and Technology. Ignyte is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, and can be reached at www.ignyteplatform.com or call 1.833.IGNYTE1 or (937) 789-4216.
