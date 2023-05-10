Submit Release
Jerry "J-Man" Joyner is making waves

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Joyner, also known as J-Man, is making waves in the cannabis and whiskey industry with his informative and entertaining content on Weed and Whiskey TV.

As the host of Weed and Whiskey News, J-Man brings a unique perspective to the world of cannabis and whiskey. With his extensive knowledge of both industries, he is able to provide viewers with in-depth analysis and reviews of the latest products and trends.

J-Man's passion for cannabis and whiskey is evident in every episode of Weed and Whiskey News. He is dedicated to educating viewers on the benefits and risks of both substances, as well as providing tips on how to enjoy them responsibly.

In addition to his work on Weed and Whiskey TV, J-Man is also a respected industry expert and consultant. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the cannabis and whiskey industries, helping them to develop new products and marketing strategies.

J-Man's expertise and passion for cannabis and whiskey have made him a sought-after speaker and panelist at industry events around the world. He is committed to promoting responsible consumption and advocating for the legalization of cannabis and whiskey.

If you're looking for informative and entertaining content about cannabis and whiskey, look no further than Weed and Whiskey TV and Jerry Joyner, aka J-Man.

Weed and Whiskey TV
Email: info@weedandwhiskey.tv
Website: www.weedandwhiskey.tv

Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey TV
+1 214-762-7101
