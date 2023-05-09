Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 Named Silver Sponsor for World Hydrogen North America 2023 Conference in Houston
GenH2 CEO Greg Gosnell to Join Industry Experts Exploring Decarbonizing Mobility; Company will Showcase Ground-Breaking Solutions at Booth #309
As promising government incentives are introduced around the world, we see hydrogen development expanding exponentially”TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company is a Silver Sponsor and exhibitor at the World Hydrogen North America 2023 conference, taking place May 15-17 at the Marriot Marquis in Houston, TX. At the event (Booth #309), the company will showcase product videos and talk about its ground-breaking LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System, an end-to-end liquefication and hydrogen storage unit. The annual event brings together over 700 hydrogen professionals from the United States, Canada and the rest of the world, to discover solutions, identify opportunities and debate how to capitalize on the evolving hydrogen market.
— Greg Gosnell, GenH2 CEO
GenH2 CEO Greg Gosnell will present as part of a panel, titled Accelerating the Roll-Out of Zero Emission Heavy Duty Trucks, on May 17 at 2:30pm. The session will address the latest innovations in technology and infrastructure and the role they play in transitioning this sector to cleaner fuels, as well as discuss how standardization can accelerate hydrogen roll-out. The panel will also include Love’s General Manager Kimberly Okafor, Japan Hydrogen Forum Chairperson Tak Yokoo, Volvo Group Trucks Director Margarita M. Mann, and Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Specialist Leader Martin Lin.
GenH2’s recently launched LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System, which is viewable here, is an innovative, mobile liquefaction unit that offers a space-optimized, fully integrated liquid hydrogen solution to be used in a range of applications, from transportation to energy backup to accelerating the use of liquid hydrogen through pilot projects and testing. The LS20 will also be utilized as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties, and use cases for their applications.
“As promising government incentives are introduced around the world, we see hydrogen development expanding exponentially,” said Gosnell. “The World Hydrogen North America 2023 is the perfect forum to share regionally advances and new projects, such as our LS20, which can produce small amounts of liquid hydrogen for research and industry usage.”
Last month, GenH2 and Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) ("Chart"), a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, announced a strategic partnership to jointly market and distribute small-scale hydrogen liquefaction technologies globally. Included in the agreement are collaboration on global sales and marketing opportunities, equipment manufacturing and supply, and the deployment of GenH2's 1,000 kg/day hydrogen liquefier.
About GenH2
GenH2 is a technology leader in hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions will allow for safe liquefaction, storage, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. The company will focus on mass-producing light-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers who possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com
