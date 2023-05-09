Women's Haven™️ Guyana Debuts Facebook Page for Enhanced Outreach on Organic Feminine & Reproductive Care
Discover Women's Haven™️ Guyana's new online hub, fostering connections and empowering conversations on eco-friendly, holistic feminine care.
Since becoming the distributor for Women's Haven™️ products in Guyana, our team has been dedicated to expanding the brand's public outreach, the Facebook page launch is a milestone in these efforts.”GEORGETOWN, DEMERARA, GUYANA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women's Haven™️ Guyana operated by Women's Haven Executive Distributor, Lexann McPhoy, of Lexann’s Nail Creations, launched a Facebook Page today. The addition of this social media channel is a key way for the Women's Haven™️ Guyana to expand its outreach on organic feminine and reproductive care topics, and get critical information to Guyanese.
Women's Haven™️ Guyana expects that the new Facebook page will strengthen community outreach and foster open communication with the Guyanese community. The brand will utilize this social media platform to share valuable information on a wide range of feminine care topics, ensuring that the public receives accurate, reliable, and easy-to-understand content to promote better menstrual health and hygiene practices.
Committed to educating its audience on the benefits of organic feminine care products, Women's Haven™️ Guyana will also utilize the Facebook page to share updates on student education initiatives and community outreach events. Women's Haven™️ Guyana dedication to addressing various aspects of women's health demonstrates its unwavering support for creating an empowered, informed, and thriving community.
Women's Haven™️ Guyana already has a presence on Twitter and Instagram, and will be developing a LinkedIn presence to share video content. In the past, Facebook content for Women's Haven™️ Guyana was published on the Facebook page of Lexann’s Nail Creations, going forward it will serve as a backup site.
"Since becoming the distributor for Women's Haven™️ products in Guyana, our team has been dedicated to expanding the brand's public outreach, and the launch of the Facebook page marks a significant milestone in these efforts," Lexann McPhoy stated. "This new platform, along with our email newsletter, allows us to reach and educate a broader audience. We are excited to engage with the Guyanese community on matters that influence women's health, emphasizing the advantages of organic feminine care products. Women's Haven™️ products, including 100% organic sanitary pads and liners infused with Graphene, yoni oil, yoni wash, womb wellness teas, and yoni steam kits, aims to enhance feminine hygiene and overall wellness."
About Women's Haven™️
Women’s Haven is an organic health and wellness company that offers products designed to offer women a more natural and sustainable solution for their monthly cycles. The products are gentle on the skin and reduces the risk of irritation, inflammation, and other health issues. Women’s Haven engages in social outreach to raise awareness of the dangers of toxic traditional sanitary pads and tampons. Women’s Haven believes that when you Educate a Woman...you Empower a Nation.
About Lexann’s Nail Creations:
Lexann’s Nail Creations is Georgetown’s best kept secret for beauty and wellness. The Company’s focus is simple - Excellent products and great customer service. Lexann's Nail Creations is rated highly as the go-to destination for indulging in a soothing spa day or adding extra glamour to your upcoming special occasion. The salon use NSI brand of nail products exclusively. NSI products are made to the highest USA, UK, and European standards, they are eco-friendlier, and all the ingredients are disclosed. Clients know that the salon places their health and wellness as a priority over a quick transaction. Savvy clients, choose Lexann’s Nail Creations. In addition to servicing clients for The TLC Guy Store, it now provides Women’s Haven products.
