Runecast Wins Computing’s 2023 Enterprise Threat Detection Award
Computing's 2023 Security Excellence Award for the category of Enterprise Threat Detection goes to… Runecast!
This award is a testament of our commitment to providing customers with a proactive and continuous approach to identifying vulnerabilities[...] and non-compliances in mission-critical IT environments.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) for AI-powered automation of risk-based vulnerability management, security compliance, container security and more efficient ITOM, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Computing's 2023 Security Excellence Award in the category of Enterprise Threat Detection.
— Markus Strauss, Chief Product Officer at Runecast
The Computing Security Excellence Awards recognize organizations and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The Enterprise Threat Detection category recognizes solutions that help businesses to proactively detect, prevent and mitigate security threats across their IT environments.
"We are delighted to be recognized as the winner of the 2023 Enterprise Threat Detection category at the Computing Security Excellence Awards," said Markus Strauss, Chief Product Officer at Runecast. "This award is a testament of our commitment to providing customers with a proactive and continuous approach to identifying vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and non-compliances in mission-critical IT environments."
Runecast is the flagship AI-powered platform of Runecast Solutions, providing proactive, continuous and automated security intelligence to help organizations identify, prioritize and remediate potential security issues before they become critical. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Runecast provides real-time insights into security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and non-compliances across IT environments, helping organizations to reduce risk and maintain compliance.
THE WINNING DIFFERENTIATOR: A PROACTIVE APPROACH
Runecast's winning entry showcased how the Runecast platform provides Security teams with a head start against modern threat actors. The platform enables teams to identify and mitigate potential threats before they can result in attacks by consolidating their approaches with disparate IT toolsets into a single AI-driven platform for the automated discovery of security threats – across hybrid environments – before they can be exploited.
The Runecast platform uses Runecast AI Knowledge Automation (RAIKA) and machine learning to translate vast amounts of data into actionable, risk-based recommendations for remediating discovered issues before they can be exploited by threat actors or lead to service disruptions. This is a fundamental differentiator that enables Security teams to harden their security postures without needing to waste countless hours on reactive troubleshooting after an attack has already occurred.
Providing comprehensive automated auditing for vendor best practices and many common security regulations, Runecast has proven ideal for heavily regulated verticals such as Government, Defense, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare/Pharma, Education and Manufacturing. The case study submitted by Runecast showcased how DHU Health Care, which provides emergency 111 call service for the NHS, was able to secure its operations in a more proactive manner when Runecast identified critical issues that could have led to major service disruptions.
“We would like to congratulate the winners of other categories as well and thank Computing for the recognition,” said Mr. Strauss.
To obtain more information on how Runecast can transform the way your organization approaches vulnerability management, security and compliance, visit the Runecast website.
