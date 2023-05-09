MetMo Magnifies Its "Pocket Driver" Product Line After Massive $1.5M Campaign
Pocket Power: MetMo's Portable and Practical Pocket Driver Packs a Punch with Precision and PerformanceLONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based MetMo has launched its latest product, the "Pocket Driver," following the massive success of its previous $1.5 million (£1.2 million) "Driver" campaign. The pocket-sized and practical tool combines a T-handle and ratchet driver, raising over $500,000 (£400,000) on Kickstarter within its first five days.
The Pocket Driver is designed to tackle any screw, including Allen hex key bits and screw and micro screw bits. Its compact design makes it easy to navigate tight and inconvenient spaces while delivering impressive performance. This is the first time the classic engineering design of a Driver, invented in 1871, has been miniaturized. The MetMo team, composed of engineers and friends, has a passion for cutting-edge design and has run six successful Kickstarter campaigns over the last three years, creating high-quality, precision tools designed to last for generations.
According to James Whitfield, MetMo's Managing Director, "We've been blown away by people's reaction to the Pocket Driver, based on an old expired patent that people really loved. After the success of the first Driver, it's been a lot of fun reworking the original design into a new and more practical micro driver for use in modern times. It's been a huge joy of ours creating new products, bringing them to life, and sharing them with the world and the MetMo community. And we aspire to continue to make products that last for generations to come."
The MetMo Pocket Driver is available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with prices starting at $112 (£89).
"We designed the Pocket Driver to be a must-have tool for any engineer or DIY enthusiast," says Whitfield. "It's portable, easy to use, and powerful. We believe it's the perfect addition to our product line, and we're thrilled to see the response it's getting on Kickstarter."
