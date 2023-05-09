Jetson Selects ParaZero to Develop Custom Recovery Safety System for the Jetson ONE eVTOL
As part of the project, Jetson will integrate ParaZero SafeAir parachute recovery systems into the new fleet of Jetson ONE personal eVTOLs.TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jetson, a leading manufacturer of personal eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) vehicles, has partnered with ParaZero, a global leader in safety systems for manned eVTOLs and commercial UAS, to develop parachute safety systems for Jetson’s personal electric aerial vehicle, the Jetson ONE.
Jetson has received hundreds of orders from global customers to enable fulfilling dreams of personal flight, easy and quick commutes to work, and recreational flight. With its compact and sleek design, the Jetson ONE enables easy storage and transportation in the rear of most SUVs, and has become the preference of a growing number of enthusiasts.
According to Tomasz Patan, Jetson’s co-founder and Head of Innovation: “introducing and incorporating the best possible safety technology is high on Jetson’s development priorities and was one of the reasons for selecting ParaZero and their patented parachute deployment technology into the Jetson ONE. ParaZero solutions can enable the possibility of the safest and most optimal flight envelope for our customers.”
Stéphan D'haene as its new CEO, confirms the company’s commitment to safety. “The unique low altitude airframe recovery system of ParaZero is complementing the redundant propulsion and fail-safe systems standard on the Jetson ONE. We are focusing on a complete and integrated solution, and ParaZero has the right setup and engineering team to support Jetson’s safety priorities.”
The Jetson ONE is constructed of a race car inspired lightweight aluminum space frame and
Carbon-Kevlar composite body. It is powered by eight electric motors, has a flight time of 20 minutes, reaching a top speed of 102 kilometers per hour (63 miles per hour). It runs on a high discharge lithium-ion battery and can carry a pilot’s weight of 210 pounds (95kg).
“It has been a pleasure working with the Jetson team on defining their needs for this low altitude safety solution”, commented ParaZero’s VP Sales, Oren Aviram. “The Jetson team is composed of highly experienced aerospace and automotive professionals, bringing vast experience into the relatively new domain of personal eVTOLs. ParaZero is enthusiastic in meeting their requirements and delivering a customized system for the Jetson ONE eVTOL.”
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Jetson to bring our technology to a wide range of manned personal eVTOLs. We see Jetson as a high valued partner”, says ParaZero CEO, Boaz Shetzer. “Jetson have managed to generate huge traction for their the Jetson ONE, and can open vast flight opportunities for many people around the world. ParaZero’s patented parachute launching technology will enable the safest possible flight envelope for Jetson ONE users, meeting the challenges for low altitude recovery.”
About Jetson
Jetson (https://www.jetsonaero.com/) is a pioneering eVTOL company with a mission to change the way we travel. We aim to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle. Jetson was founded by Tomasz Patan and Peter Ternström in 2017. We intend to make everyone a pilot.
About ParaZero
ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).
ParaZero Drone Safety Systems
ParaZero Technologies Ltd
contact@parazero.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube