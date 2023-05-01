Easy Aerial and ParaZero Announce 12 Months of Operations in Supporting Defense and Homeland Security Applications
As part of the project, Easy Aerial integrates ParaZero’s SafeAir parachute recovery systems into their new fleet of drones for homeland security applications.KIRYAT ONO, ISRAEL, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Aerial, a leading provider of autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions, has partnered with ParaZero, a global leader in autonomous drone safety systems, to integrate parachute recovery systems into Easy Aerial’s newest UAS platform for defense applications.
Easy Aerial’s monitoring solutions are widely used in defense, construction, oil and gas, public safety, and infrastructure inspection, while ParaZero’s safety systems are trusted by the drone industry for their high-performance capabilities. Integrating ParaZero’s safety technology into Easy Aerial’s monitoring solutions provides users with enhanced safety features, such as automatic drone recovery, parachute deployment, and real-time alerts in the event of a system malfunction. These features allow drone operators to fly with greater confidence and provide additional safety for those in the vicinity of the drone. Over the last 12 months, Easy Aerial has been flying with ParaZero’s SafeAir autonomous parachute recovery systems in urban environments as part of a significant program for a private security customer, logging more than 200 missions.
With expertise in multiple domains, Easy Aerial’s platforms carry various payloads, including the ParaZero SafeAir. Easy Aerial has selected ParaZero to provide customers with a complete drone-based solution that can help minimize risks in advanced operations. By integrating ParaZero’s solutions, the companies provide customers with a safe, reliable, and efficient solution that enhances their operations.
Ido Gur, CEO of Easy Aerial, stated: “Ensuring drone safety is paramount to us, and this collaboration with ParaZero is a significant step in that direction. By integrating ParaZero’s safety systems into our solutions, we can provide our customers with an added layer of safety, allowing them to focus on the task at hand.”
Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero, commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Easy Aerial to bring our technology to a wider range of industries. Through this collaboration, we look forward to providing robust safety technology and supporting their customers in achieving the highest levels of platform safety and risk mitigation for advanced operations.”
About Easy Aerial: Easy Aerial (https://www.easyaerial.com/) is a leading provider of autonomous drone-based monitoring solutions, enabling organizations to deploy drones for various applications, including surveillance, inspection, and mapping. The company’s solutions provide real-time situational awareness and enable organizations to make informed decisions based on the drone-based data collection.
ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).
