Acarix and the American College of Cardiology collaborate on first edition framework for CADScor System
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York and Washington (May 9, 2023) -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, announced today, in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), a first edition of a framework for the CADScor System. The framework offers a workflow for the CADScor System as a diagnostic aid in patients with stable chest pain.
New onset stable chest pain is a common problem in the United States. Distinguishing between serious and benign chest pain is imperative to appropriately stratify patients to determine their best course of care. Risk stratification can be challenging, especially in care settings with limited cardiology resources, lack of access to diagnostic testing, or high patient volumes that result in extended wait times for assessment.
The ACC recognizes the challenges of risk stratification in patients with chest pain and collaborated with Acarix to assess the utility and role of the CADScor System. Through this collaboration, a framework has been developed for the proposed use of the CADScor System as an early diagnostic aid in the assessment of chest pain.
"As novel diagnostic technologies emerge, the ACC, through its Innovation Program, is focused on collaborating with companies to develop workflows and usability frameworks early in development to facilitate implementation of these technologies in our healthcare systems.” stated Ami Bhatt, MD, FACC, ACC Chief Innovation Officer.
"We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the ACC on the development of the CADScor System framework," stated Helen Ljungdahl Round, Acarix President & CEO. “Together, we are paving the way for a new, innovative diagnostic solution and providing a rapid response, powered by our unique acoustic and AI-based technology."
About The American College of Cardiology
The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
For more information contact:
Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, +46 730 770283, email helen.round@acarix.com
Christian Lindholm, CFO, phone +46 705 118333, email christian.lindholm@acarix.com
