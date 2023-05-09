Aloha Selects MoonPay as Preferred Technology Partner
Aloha and MoonPay have announced a partnership that will see MoonPay provide and implement Web3 technology services for Aloha Browser.LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha, the private and secure Web3 browser, today announced a partnership with the leading Web3 infrastructure company, MoonPay, to integrate crypto on-ramps to the browser.
MoonPay is well-established in the industry and provides a dependable infrastructure service that will further improve the offering currently available on the Aloha Browser. Its on-ramp service in particular offers support for all major payment methods including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.
With this integration, Aloha further reinforces its Web3 approach with its browser platform and enhances the capabilities of its integrated crypto wallet. The inclusion of the ramping service will also solidify Aloha’s wallet as a full-service cryptocurrency solution used by hundreds of millions of users worldwide.
Aloha Founder Andrew Frost sees the integration as an important step forward for the brand: “Web3 remains a focal point for Aloha Browser, and so we’re proud to have a preferred partnership with MoonPay to enhance our current offering. Together, we can continue to make the Aloha Crypto Wallet a competitive and useful tool for our users. This on-ramp alliance is a great reinforcement point for that.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Aloha to create a seamless user experience that enables effortless access to the world of Web3,” said Bree Blazak, VP of Partnerships at MoonPay. “This partnership goes beyond the mere transactional value and represents a shared vision for a more accessible, secure, and integrated Web3 world.”
Aloha currently offers several key Web3 services through its browser platform. Notably this includes Aloha Crypto Wallet, a native fully-featured cryptocurrency wallet where users can access services such as buying and swapping crypto.
About Aloha Browser
The Aloha brand is well known worldwide as a popular private and secure Web3 browser - Aloha Browser (featuring an integrated Aloha Crypto Wallet).
The intuitive and excellent design, combined with security and trust from users, make the Aloha Browser an indispensable tool in everyday life.
Aloha Browser includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, enhanced privacy features like fingerprint-locked tabs, powerful download manager, and a media player with native VR video support.
Aloha Crypto Wallet is a convenient and intuitive cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to buy, exchange, receive and send cryptocurrencies directly from the Aloha Browser app. Off ramp and selling features are coming soon. Aloha wallet supports EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible cryptocurrencies which includes Polygon and Ethereum, among others, while providing popular features such as advanced transaction history, token and NFT verification, and more.
Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, iOS, iPad and Android platforms, with hundreds of millions of users around the world.
About MoonPay
MoonPay is the world's leading Web3 infrastructure company. It provides end-to-end solutions for payments, enterprise-scale digital asset and smart contracts minting, and world-class design to power Web3 strategies and ideas for the world's most iconic brands. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 500+ partners, including leading wallets, commercial brands, and applications.
For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/
