The Creede Hotel/Ferrari Art Installation Bridges the Gap between Mountain Town's Legendary Past and Bold Artsy Future

James Ferrari, Co-Owner Ferrari Gallery

The moose installation, with all of James’ unique touches and artistic style, will be a fine piece of modern contemporary art. Everyone will see it, know it and be impacted by it.” — Shelly Dee, Co-Owner The Creede Hotel

CREEDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Art, history and culture collide at “Taste of Creede”, taking place in downtown Creede, Colorado, over Memorial Day Weekend. The unveiling of a life size moose sculpture by artist James Ferrari will highlight the celebratory activities on Saturday, May 27th at 3:30 PM outside the historic Creede Hotel and Restaurant (The Hotel), located at 120 N. Main Street.

Creede, the historic mining town nestled in the Colorado mountains, continues to establish itself as a new artistic mecca. With recent additions to the city designed to foster the arts community, individuals longing to escape the hustle of big city life are flocking to the town where scenic landscapes, fine dining, theater and the opera can all be enjoyed in and around the city center. Michael and Shelly Dee, owners of the Creede Hotel, have been involved in the artistic evolution of Creede for many years. Fond childhood memories spent in Creede inspired Shelly to invest in the community to ensure that it not only survived its post-mining era but also continued to thrive long into the future. “Michael and I bought The Hotel to save it,” she explains. “Some other interested buyers had planned to tear it down, and we really did not want to see that happen. Our other goal was to obtain state and/or national historical designation for The Hotel, and we were successfully able to do that last fall. We are the only business location in Creede with that designation. The Creede Hotel has been a restaurant and hotel for 131 years, and we are excited and proud to continue the tradition.” The Dees also erected a tent in the outdoor area of the property to facilitate musical and theatrical performances during the crowd restriction period of the COVID pandemic and helped launch the popular Creede Christmas Market.

In their commitment to enhancing the appeal of Creede and building on the growing arts culture and community, the duo commissioned the jaw dropping moose sculpture by their friend, artist James Ferrari, Co-owner of Ferrari Gallery in Dallas, Texas. The piece is comprised of authentic Ferrari car parts, Dodge Hellcat parts and stainless steel. It stands eight feet and nine inches in height, four feet and seven inches wide and 9 feet and 7 inches long and took more than 1000 hours to create. Regarding the design inspiration, Ferrari says it was the perfect fit for the small mountain town, “Everyone loves to go for a hike or drive up in the hills and high country with the specific anticipation of spotting a moose. I had never created a moose sculpture before, as all my pieces are one-of-a-kind originals, and I was excited about mixing the realism with the mechanical. Michael is also a huge Dodge car fan; so, in addition to my trademark Ferrari parts, I incorporated some Dodge parts into the sculpture as well. It’s definitely one of the best pieces of my career, and I think it is going to put smiles on a lot of people’s faces!” Ferrari seamlessly blends the incorporated parts with stainless steel to create the perfect anatomy. The moose will be trucked into town the day before the unveiling.

Shelly anticipates the sculpture will become a central showpiece of the historic area and will continue to propel the advancement of the arts in Creede. She concludes, “People passing by won’t be able to miss it. It is going to be an iconic feature of downtown. This installation is not only a fitting symbol of our rich history but also a highlight of how important the arts are here now and in the future. The moose installation, with all of James’ unique touches and artistic style, will be a fine piece of modern contemporary art situated at an outstanding restaurant and everyone will see it, know it and be impacted by it.”

“Taste of Creede” takes place Saturday and Sunday, May 27th and 28th. The sculpture unveiling will take place at 3:30 PM on Saturday in front of the Creede Hotel. For more information, visit www.creede.com/taste-of-creede for more information.