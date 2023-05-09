Sustainability Certification for Royal International Convention Centre
Royal International Convention Centre (Royal ICC) is Australia’s Only Green Globe Certified Convention Centre.
We are Australia’s only convention centre to achieve this certification from the global leader in sustainability certification – Green Globe ”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal International Convention Centre (Royal ICC) Brisbane, Australia, has been awarded Green Globe Certification, making it one of the most environmentally sustainable venues of its kind in the nation.
— RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou
The Royal ICC is one of Queensland’s largest venues, featuring more than 4,000 square meters of event space. The Royal ICC's Green Globe Certification is a significant milestone for the venue and the events industry and sets an example for other Australian conference venues to follow.
RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said the organisation was very proud that it’s Royal International Convention Centre had become Green Globe certified.
“We are Australia’s only convention centre to achieve this certification from the global leader in sustainability certification – Green Globe,’’ Mr Christou said.
“Our focus, as a not-for-profit organisation, is to champion and exhibit our environmental practices, diversity and inclusion to build a more sustainable future.
“We are delighted to be part of the global Green Globe community and are committed to continuing to achieve positive outcomes for our organisation, our people, our community and the environment.”.
Green Globe Certification is a global certification program that recognizes venues for their commitment to sustainable practices and efforts to reduce their environmental impact. The Royal ICC achieved this prestigious certification after implementing a range of sustainable initiatives, including energy efficiency, waste reduction and recycling programs, energy-efficient lighting systems, and sustainable food and beverage options.
Royal ICC sustainability initiatives that underpin Green Globe certification include the following:
Promotion of Local Producers: Royal ICC Menu Compendium:
The Royal ICC's sustainably focused menu showcases the venue’s unique connection to Australian farmers. For 147 years, the RNA has celebrated and championed agriculture through its Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) and food and beverage competitions. In fact, the Royal ICC is the only convention centre in Australia where guests can enjoy produce awarded medals in these competitions. Through this connection, the venue’s world-class chefs have formed close relationships with the competition entrants - Australia’s finest farmers and producers - learning the story behind each high-quality ingredient used. With so much award-winning produce grown in southeast Queensland, the Royal ICC has a strong focus on sourcing local produce. Every event is unique, so the venue’s chefs can tailor menus to suit any event need or dietary requirement.
Energy Saving: Royal ICC Solar Panel Project
The Royal ICC Solar Panel Project is a major 600kW installation across the roof of the Royal ICC which has so far reduced the Royal ICC’s carbon emissions by more than 720 tonnes, the equivalent of 40,000 trees and each day continues to improve our energy efficiency and showcases the commitment to sustainable environmental practices.
Sustainable Management: Royal ICC Resource Conservation Policy
The Royal ICC Resource Conservation Policy outlines 21 sustainability management objectives being implemented to support dozens of practices including recycling, waste reduction measures, energy efficiency, sustainable procurement and water storage.
Green Globe CEO Birte Pelayo said, " Green Globe certifies the sustainable operations of 26 of the world’s leading conference centres and is an important tool for event planners and attendees who are looking to host or attend conferences in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way.
“The Green Globe certification of the Royal ICC is a significant achievement and demonstrates their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. It also strongly positions this Australian conference venue as a global leader for Green Meetings & Events,” added CEO Pelayo.
For more information:
Veronica Carew
General Manager Communications
The Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland (RNA)
Brisbane Showgrounds, 600 Gregory Terrace,
Bowen Hills, Brisbane
Queensland 4006
Australia
Phone: +61 7 3253 3930
Mobile: +61 408 323 631
Fax: +61 7 3257 1428
vcarew@rna.org.au
www.brisbaneshowgrounds.com.au
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +13103373000
email us here