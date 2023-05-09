Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Honors Africa House Team in 2023 Global 100 Under 40 List
This recognition celebrates the accomplishments and positive impact of individuals and groups of African descent across industries and sectors worldwide.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa House team is proud to announce that its executive team and co-founders have been recognized in the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) 2023 Global 100 Under 40 list. This prestigious honor is bestowed in celebration of the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent.
The Africa House executive team, consisting of Nima Elmi (CEO), Prof. Landry Signé (Executive Chairman), and Hyatt Antognini-Amin (CCO), were acknowledged for their exceptional achievements in the category of Politics and Governance. This honor highlights the team’s dedication to serve as the action platform for Africa.
Earlier this year, the Africa House team convened a gathering of prominent global figures during the World Economic Forum's 2023 annual meeting in Davos. In the span of two days, over 400 individuals gathered at Africa House to participate in discussions with a group of influential co-chairs and keynote speakers, including will.i.am, Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY), and AfCFTA Secretary General H.E. Wamkele Mene. Participants explored Africa's achievements in trade, technology, health, and innovation. The event proved to be an unforgettable experience for attendees and offered a promising glimpse into the future of the continent. More recently, in April, the Africa House team partnered with the African Union Mission to the United States to host a highly successful forum titled "A Year of African Opportunities" alongside the World Bank and IMF Spring Meeting 2023. This invitation-only event was a testament to the Africa House team's ongoing commitment to promoting opportunities and fostering collaboration in support of Africa's growth and development.
Africa House is recognized alongside other exceptional 2023 honorees, including the AfCFTA Secretariat, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, and Kylian Mbappé, Professional Football Player. It is worth noting that previous MIPAD award recipients include esteemed individuals such as Trevor Noah, Naomi Osaka, and Colin Kaepernik among others.
“The Africa House team is deeply grateful for the recognition of its achievements and commitment to driving positive change and progress for the African continent and its people, both at home and abroad," said Nima Elmi, CEO of Africa House.
"We are delighted to invite our distinguished fellow Africans and friends of Africa, who are committed to creating impact, to collaborate with Africa House (Davos 2024) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, from January 15 to 19, 2024. Let us bridge ideas and actions to accelerate Africa's transformation and build a better future for all," said Professor Landry Signé, Executive Chairman at Africa House, Executive Director at the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Washington DC, Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution, Distinguished Fellow at Stanford University, and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum Regional Action Group for Africa.
For more information about Africa House, please visit http://myafricahouse.com
About Africa House
Africa House (Davos) is a platform to spearhead Africa's rising by bringing the best and brightest entrepreneurs, initiatives, and opportunities to leaders across industry and government. Africa House is powered by The Giving Back Fund as a non-profit project and supported by a team of experts that bring together a combined over 100 years of experience on the continent and leading African initiatives.
