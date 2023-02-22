A Year of African Opportunities: Africa House Brings Together Global Leaders During 2023 World Bank IMF Spring Meeting
Continuing to highlight Africa’s rising: Africa House once again convenes global leaders for a year of opportunities in Washington D.C.WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa House, the action platform for Africa, is proud to announce that it will be hosting a world-class summit during the World Bank Group (WBG) the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meeting in Washington D.C. in April 2023. Building on a hugely successful event at the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The summit, titled "A Year of African Opportunities: Accelerating Africa's Recovery & Development," will bring together top leaders, experts, and influencers from the African continent and around the world to discuss the most pressing issues and opportunities facing the continent today.
With an exciting lineup of panels, spotlights, and a cultural soirée, the Africa House D.C. Summit will feature a diverse range of topics, from improving the state of African economies in a fast-changing world to leveraging global climate action for Africa's prosperity. The event will also showcase the best in African creative industries, highlight the role of philanthropists in unlocking Africa's potential, and explore the opportunities and challenges presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
"We are excited to be hosting this event during the World Bank IMF spring meeting in Washington D.C. in April 2023," said Prof. Landry Signé, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Africa House. “We are confident that this Summit will be a truly unique and transformative experience for all who attend."
As Africa House continues to make its mark on the global stage, the non-profit Foundation based in Switzerland is gearing up for an exciting schedule of events in 2023. This includes the Milken Summit in May, UNGA in September, and COP-28 in November. These events provide a platform for Africa House to connect with global leaders, share their vision for Africa’s future, and showcase the continent’s rising stars in innovation, entrepreneurship, health, trade, and sustainability.
“We are thrilled to be leading the charge for African innovation and to be showcasing the best of the continent to the world," said Nima Elmi, CEO of Africa House. "Our goal is to create a vibrant, inclusive community that will help bring about positive change and drive economic growth for Africa, Africans and beyond."
Stay tuned for more updates from Africa House as it continues to blaze a trail for Africa on the world stage: www.myafricahouse.com
About Africa House
Africa House is a platform to spearhead Africa's rising by bringing the best and brightest entrepreneurs, initiatives, and opportunities to leaders across industry and government attending Davos. Africa House is powered by The Giving Back Fund as a non-profit project and supported by a team of experts that bring together a combined 100+ years of experience on the continent and leading African initiatives.
