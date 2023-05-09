DOCUMILL BRINGS THE TIGHTEST SECURITY FOR SALESFORCE DOCUMENTS - GETS ISO 27001 CERTIFICATION
Complements TISAX with ISO/IEC 27001 certification
This certification demonstrates our commitment to information security. We are dedicated to protecting customer data, and we’re pleased to now have ISO 27001 certification to prove it.”ESPOO, FINLAND, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [Espoo, Finland, May 8, 2023] Documill is delighted to have obtained the ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This is the company’s second information-security-related certification. Documill also holds a TISAX certification, the information security certificate specifically tailored for the European automotive industry, since 2021.
— Mika Könnölä, CEO, Documill
Becoming ISO27001 certified further highlights Documill’s focus on providing the most secure document automation and collaboration solutions that meet and exceed the standards of its enterprise customers.
Being awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate concludes a successful audit and confirms that Documill “… has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.”
For Documill, information security is a key focus, and getting the ISO 27001 certification is a testament to that. In practice, it means:
- Customer data is rigorously protected.
- Documill continuously and pragmatically assesses, minimizes, and eliminates risks and vulnerabilities related to information security.
- Documill has and fosters an internal culture of security, and our employees prioritize information security by design.
- Documill continuously maintains operational excellence when it comes to provisioning SaaS, processing customer data and running our internal processes.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, international organization that sets global standards for security and safety. ISO 27001 is a part of the ISO 27000 family of standards, which are all related to excelling in information security. ISO 27001 requires a company to have a comprehensive information security management system (ISMS), which means having documented processes for managing, processing and storing all sensitive information.
About Documill
Documill solutions enable document-centric sales processes to go online. With the help of pre-defined workflows and built-in tasking, collaborative document creation and customizable document automation capabilities, Documill helps Salesforce-powered enterprises to digitalize their core sales processes. Headquartered in Finland, Europe, Documill is the largest Salesforce-focused ISV in the Nordics.
