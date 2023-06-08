Documill announces faster, standardized standardized aftersales engagement solution for automotive industry
Advanced document automation streamlines fault complaint handling, warranty claims notifications and more
We're committed to revolutionizing customer communication for the automotive industry. We want to empower automotive companies to provide world-class customer experiences while improving efficiency.”ESPOO, FINLAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Documill, a Salesforce-focused SaaS provider, announces the release of an email-centric customer communication solution tailored for the automotive industry. The solution streamlines car manufacturers’ and dealerships’ aftersales engagement processes by leveraging document automation technology and seamlessly integrating with Salesforce Service Cloud. The solution has been early adopted by one of the leading car manufacturers in the world for its multi-country and multi-brand support operation.
Key features of Documill’s aftersales engagement solution include an advanced email editor, internal approval workflows for email responses, a drag-and-drop knowledge base for pre-approved answers, seamless access to Salesforce data, and support for multiple brands and languages. As a result, support agents can quickly provide personalized and accurate correspondence to customers while complying with the company’s branding, guidelines and quality standards.
With a growing portfolio of automotive brands as customers, Documill has extensive experience to create cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the automotive industry such as the complexity of consumer-offered products and services, high customer expectations, and the need for accurate and timely information.
Following the recent acquisition of ISO/IEC 27001 certification in addition to automotive industry-specific TISAX information security certification, Documill showcases its commitment to serving the automotive industry, ensuring compliance and security while providing an unparalleled customer experience.
"At Documill, we're committed to revolutionizing customer support for the automotive industry. With the launch of Documill's aftersales engagement solution, we want to empower automotive companies to provide world-class customer experiences while improving efficiency."
With the combination of Salesforce and Documill, businesses can automate and enhance customer interactions, ensuring a consistent, personalized, and efficient experience across all touchpoints.
About Documill
Documill solutions enable document-centric business processes to go online. With the help of pre-defined workflows and built-in tasking, collaborative document creation and customizable document automation capabilities, Documill helps Salesforce-powered enterprises to digitalize their core business processes, from sales to customer support. Headquartered in Finland, Europe, Documill is the largest Salesforce-focused ISV in the Nordics.
