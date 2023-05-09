Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing & Chapter 1 & 3 Rulemaking Public Comment Opportunity

MAINE, May 16 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: May 16, 2023

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Notice of Hearing

On May 16, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. in Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine, and via video conference, the Maine State Harness Racing Commission will conduct a hearing and receive testimony relative to potential revisions to the 2022-2023 biennial budget, including expenditures for discretionary activities, pursuant to 8 M.R.S. 267 and Commission Rules, Chapters 19 and 21. The specific request involves a budgetary supplement of $ 51,000 to provide operational support to Maine's pari-mutuel fairs. Each fair would receive $1,000 per race day, except Topsham and Union, which would receive $2,000 per race day.

At the hearing, all parties may be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence; call and examine witnesses; and, present arguments to the Commission.

Persons desiring to intervene may apply by filing a request to intervene with the Commission in accordance with 5 M.R.S. 9054 and Commission rule, Chapter 21, Section 7. Applications for intervention will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing. Applications to intervene presented after the commencement of the hearing will be denied.

Chapter 1 & 3 Rulemaking Public Comment Opportunity

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221