Horizon Hospitality, Named a 2023 Forbes Top Professional Recruiting Firm

PLANO, TX, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Hospitality – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Named a 2023 Forbes Top Professional Recruiting Firm

Horizon Hospitality Associates, a leading recruiting and executive search firm specializing in the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its inclusion in the list of Top Professional Recruiting Firms for 2023 by Forbes and Statista.

Forbes and Statista have collaborated to identify and rank the top professional recruiting firms in the United States.

The selection process involved surveying over 5,200 HR or hiring managers and job candidates who have worked with recruiting firms in the past three years. Firms were evaluated based on their level of expertise, quality of service, and candidate satisfaction.

"Our team is thrilled to receive this recognition and be listed among so many other distinguished recruiting firms,” says Scott Samuels, CEO of Horizon Hospitality. "It is a true honor to have our hard work and dedication acknowledged by our clients and candidates."

Since 2016, Horizon Hospitality has been a member of the Sanford Rose Associates International (SRAI) network of Executive Search firms. SRAI ranks as the 9th largest Executive Search group in the world and Horizon Hospitality is the sole hospitality recruiting office within the network.

Read full article here: https://www.horizonhospitality.com/2023/05/04/horizon-hospitality-named-a-2023-forbes-top-professional-recruiting-firm/

