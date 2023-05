TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature.

CS/HB 1035 – K-12 Teachers

CS/CS/SB 256 – Employee Organizations Representing Public Employees

CS/CS/CS/HB 1537 – Education

HB 477– Term Limits for District School Board Members

CS/HB 379– Technology in K-12 Public Schools

The Governor has until May 23, 2023, to act on these bills.

