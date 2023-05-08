Submit Release
Attorney General Knudsen to mark Peace Officers Memorial Day with ceremony at State Capitol

HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice and Attorney General Austin Knudsen will host a Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony on May 15 in the rotunda of the State Capitol, the attorney general announced today. The event will honor the fallen heroes who have given their lives to uphold public safety throughout our state’s history and thank current and past Montana law enforcement officers for their service. 

The ceremony will feature law enforcement speakers including Denny DeLaittre, former Montana Highway Patrol trooper and father of Trooper David DeLaittre, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 1, 2010. The event will begin at noon and is open to the public.

“As we’ve been reminded too often this year, Montana law enforcement officers have a dangerous and difficult job. Montana is a state that supports law enforcement every day, and National Police Week is an additional opportunity for Montanans to say ‘thank you’ to our hometown heroes,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

Additionally, the Montana Department of Justice will be honoring law enforcement officers at events and on social media throughout next week, which is National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and its calendar week as National Police Week.

