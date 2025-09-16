Attorney General’s Office secures guilty verdict of former hockey coach

HELENA – A Flathead County man was found guilty Friday on six counts of sexual intercourse without consent for sexually abusing three minor children from 2019 to 2021.

Three survivors came forward alleging that Jami Leslie James, 50, sexually abused them at hockey camp. James, a former hockey coach, ran development skills camps across the state. In all three cases, the minors were between 8 and 9 years old and regularly attended James’ camps. One victim testified that James abused the youth under the guise of indicating he was taking the victim’s temperature. Another victim testified that James promised that the abuse would “make him fast” like the other players. The sexual abuse occurred in Flathead and Butte-Silver Bow Counties.

Since the children were under the age of 12, the defendant faces up to 100 years in Montana State Prison with a 25-year restriction on parole for each of the six counts.

The case was investigated by Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, Columbia Falls Police Department, and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Kelli Fivey and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case, with assistance from the Butte Silver Bow and Flathead County Attorney’s offices.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 6.