Legal Automation Group, LLC Launches MyLegal Version 2.0
Since the product was released in May of 2022, we have continued our pursuit to not only provide the most comprehensive solution, but provide an even better user experience”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Automation Group, LLC (LAGL), the developers of MyLegalTM, announced today the release of version 2.0 of the MyLegal Legal Front Door and Automation Platform.
— Jim Tate, Co-Founder & CEO
MyLegal is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows accessed through a centralized, collaborative portal, with self-service functionalities, and is comprised of more than 25 of the most sought-after department work processes.
MyLegal combines a Legal Front Door with an Enterprise Grade Low Code/No Code Automation Platform to create a single, future-proof digital transformation solution. The platform enables rapid development of custom applications, as well as the configuration of each of the MyLegal pre-built applications, to meet each company’s exact needs with little or no coding.
MyLegal is proving to be the fastest and most cost-effective approach for legal department process automation. It eliminates the struggles many departments have when trying to automate their work and provide more effective employee self-service, using workflow tools or service platforms.
“Since the product was released in May of 2022, we have continued our pursuit to not only provide the most comprehensive solution, but provide an even better user experience,” said Jim Tate, Co-Founder and CEO at Legal Automation Group. “We now have built-in features that make it even easier to leverage MyLegal. A few examples of the features in version 2.0 include: improved user personalization, updated form UI and theming, enhanced site navigation, and a completely redeveloped application launch module which provides descriptive information listed on expandable cards that link to video and other supporting content.”
About Legal Automation Group, LLC
Legal Automation Group (LAGL) helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations based on decades of experience and next generation technology platforms that can be quickly and cost effectively configured to solve even the most challenging scenarios.
MyLegalTM is changing the face of legal operations departments, and enabling them to reduce burdensome activities, improve collaboration, become more efficient, and reduce costs. For more information on Legal Automation Group and MyLegal visit www.my-legal.io
