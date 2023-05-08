Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,024 in the last 365 days.

Urgent Care Now Open in Clinton between KFC and La Hacienda — Carolina QuickCare

Carolina QuickCare urgent care logo

Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care

Carolina QuickCare Clinton urgent care exterior picture

Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Clinton NOW OPEN

Interior picture of Carolina QuickCare Clinton kids' area

Clinton Urgent Care open 7 days a week for patients of all ages

Interior picture of Carolina QuickCare Clinton X-ray area

Carolina QuickCare Clinton: Lab & X-ray onsite

Walk-in Medical Center Open 7 Days a Week for Patients of All Ages, Offering Onsite Lab & X-ray

We're excited to provide Clinton families with access to affordable, walk-in medical care. Our team prides itself on providing compassionate care, & we’re thrilled to open our doors in Clinton today.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
CLINTON, NC, U.S.A., May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new walk-in urgent care facility in Clinton, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open 7 days a week at 1106 Sunset Ave (📍 between KFC and La Hacienda, across from Lowe's).

The state-of-the-art medical center is open to patients of all ages, offering rapid and affordable alternatives to emergency room services. The Carolina QuickCare Clinton location is also proud to be a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.

Our Carolina QuickCare team members in Clinton provide quality, rapid care 7 days a week, evenings & weekends:

▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

"We're excited to provide Clinton families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "Our team prides itself on providing quality, compassionate care, and we’re excited to be opening our doors to Clinton residents today."

No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Clinton patients can check in online if that option is preferred.

— Rapid Access to Care with Diverse Services —

Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE, and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. In addition to illness and injury visits, we also offer provider physicals and evaluations. The Carolina QuickCare Clinton urgent care provides the following services 7 days a week:

COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections • Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care • Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Sunburns • Occupational Medicine • and more

Residents are welcome to tour the new facility at 1106 Sunset Ave, Clinton, NC 28328, during business hours. Learn more about the Clinton Urgent Care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareClinton or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

Jen VanAntwerp for
Carolina QuickCare
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Urgent Care Now Open in Clinton between KFC and La Hacienda — Carolina QuickCare

Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more