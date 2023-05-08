Urgent Care Now Open in Clinton between KFC and La Hacienda — Carolina QuickCare
Walk-in Medical Center Open 7 Days a Week for Patients of All Ages, Offering Onsite Lab & X-ray
We're excited to provide Clinton families with access to affordable, walk-in medical care. Our team prides itself on providing compassionate care, & we’re thrilled to open our doors in Clinton today.”CLINTON, NC, U.S.A., May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new walk-in urgent care facility in Clinton, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open 7 days a week at 1106 Sunset Ave (📍 between KFC and La Hacienda, across from Lowe's).
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
The state-of-the-art medical center is open to patients of all ages, offering rapid and affordable alternatives to emergency room services. The Carolina QuickCare Clinton location is also proud to be a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.
Our Carolina QuickCare team members in Clinton provide quality, rapid care 7 days a week, evenings & weekends:
▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
"We're excited to provide Clinton families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "Our team prides itself on providing quality, compassionate care, and we’re excited to be opening our doors to Clinton residents today."
No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Clinton patients can check in online if that option is preferred.
— Rapid Access to Care with Diverse Services —
Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare, and TRICARE, and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. In addition to illness and injury visits, we also offer provider physicals and evaluations. The Carolina QuickCare Clinton urgent care provides the following services 7 days a week:
COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections • Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care • Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Sunburns • Occupational Medicine • and more
Residents are welcome to tour the new facility at 1106 Sunset Ave, Clinton, NC 28328, during business hours. Learn more about the Clinton Urgent Care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareClinton or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
