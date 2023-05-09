G.L.I.P. Generation Corp. breakthrough in power generation allows for smaller, quieter and more powerful wind turbines

Are wind generators the new killer whale of the oceans?

Off shore wind generation will be safer for whales and other marine life.

The US DOE called the technology a king maker. But we call it the green maker. It makes power generation a whole lot greener and a whole lot safer for the ecosystem.” — Inventor David Joseph

SASKATOON, SK, CANADA, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "G.L.I.P. breakthrough in power generation allows for smaller, quieter and more powerful wind turbines. We can now have the best of both worlds." - G.L.I.P. Generation President DJ Whittaker.The US Department of Energy has been introducing G.L.I.P. Generation’s new breakthrough in power generation to major players in the industry.A whale of a problem. Sound travels through the water better than through the air. Low frequency sound travels further and tend to be in random directions, bouncing off anything and everything including large objects like whales. When today’s large wind generators are under heavy demand, they may emit devastating low frequency sound which can travel for miles under the water.DJ Whittaker explained “Low frequencies from wind turbines may interfere with the whale’s brain function, like high humidity or damp air on some people, only worse. Whales and other marine life use sound for many things including navigation. This could be the cause of some whale deaths around these offshore wind turbines.”ZERG is impervious to load demand.“[G.L.I.P.] …has developed a new e-motor/generator design that produces more kw from less kwh.” - Wayne Killen US Department of Energy ZERG, which stands for Zero Electromotive Repulsion Generation, uses the natural back EMF for extra forward energy. Intertek data shows ZERG’s rpm increased when a load was added. This demonstrated that torque was falling as load was increasing. ZERG was also adding some forward mechanical energy which was ’motor like’ as current output increased. Intertek, which started with Thomas Edison did the 3rd party testing.Intertek report page 3. ‘[drive] … Motor runs faster when a load is added on the output of the generator.’“We can’t have green power on one hand and ruin the ecosystem on the other hand. We need balance… we need both. ZERG is impervious to loads, so it solves that issue and produces more power”, - Inventor David Joseph explained.The ZERG technology can be configured and scaled as required. At sea in wind generation, it requires considerably less wind to produce the same amount of power. So, the turbines can be smaller, quieter, and more powerful. Its wide application goes from mega projects to individual house and building generators.The technology breaks the barriers on EV range and charge time as well, resulting in EV's, land sea and air, traveling longer distances with smaller batteries.The Inventor summed it up this way, “The US DOE called the technology a king maker. But we call it the green maker. It makes all power generation a whole lot greener and a whole lot safer for the environment.”G.L.I.P. Generation Corporation is a tech company based in Cooks Island, with an office based in Saskatoon Saskatchewan Canada.Company web page: www.Glipgeneration.com

Are wind generators the new killer whale of the oceans? Breakthrough in power generation could solve the debate.