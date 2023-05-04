New Canadian magnetic field technology breached over unity; US Department of Energy confirms

Canada's Avro Arrow could ZERG meet the same fate?

“[G.L.I.P.] …has developed a new e-motor/generator design that produces more kw from less kwh.” -Wayne Killen US Department of Energy confirmed.

This is a great Canadian achievement. But could it become the Avro Arrow of our decade? We’re fighting hard to keep it Canadian” — G.L.I.P. President DJ Whittaker

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "This is a great Canadian achievement. But could it become the Avro Arrow of our decade? We’re fighting hard to keep it Canadian" – G.L.I.P. President DJ Whittaker The US Department of Energy review panel called it a king maker and has recently been introducing G.L.I.P. Generation Corporation and its new breakthrough in magnetic fields to major players in U.S. industry, including the US military.“[G.L.I.P.] …has developed a new e-motor/generator design that produces more kw from less kwh.” - Wayne Killen US Department of Energy confirmed. Zero Electromotive Repulsion Generation (ZERG) uses back EMF for extra forward energy. Intertek 3rd party data shows ZERG’s rpm increased when a load was added. This demonstrated that torque was falling as load was increasing. ZERG was also adding some forward mechanical energy ’motor like’ as current output increased. Intertek report page 3 . ‘[drive] … Motor runs faster when a load is added on the output of the generator.’Oh Canada, where are you? “We Knew it was a major step toward fighting climate change and a Canadian job juggernaut. We reached out to the Saskatchewan government and the federal Liberal government. We never heard back. Its like the Avro Arrow all over again.” – Inventor David Joseph lamented.The inventor went on to add, “the Americans jumped right on it. Since then, we have had a lot of interest from around the world including places like India and China.”The MEIM EV motor uses similar field manipulation. MEIM is essentially a pulse motor. But unlike a pulse motor, MEIM's magnetic fields are present in the non-energized phase. MEIM replaces kilowatts with gauss, resulting in EV's traveling longer distances with smaller batteries.“Its not a white board theory anymore, we built it.” DJ Whittaker declared.He went on to add. “There is nothing that will affect world economies more then climate change in the next few decades. Fusion is a century away. Our technology is built ready for this decade.”The ZERG technology can be scaled as required. What will that mean?“The view is the grid will be there only as a back up. Individual household units will power the home and charge the cars. The same goes for buildings”, Inventor David Joseph predicted.It’s been an up-hill battle. DJ Whittaker wrapped it up this way, “We’re taking on the sacred cow of science. It is hard getting your mind around something you were told was impossible, but now is staring at you. We don’t expect the science community to lay down palm branches for us any time soon. But average people, I suspect are ready to say hosanna to a new king, if it means longer EV ranges with cheaper and greener power today.”G.L.I.P. Generation Corporation is a tech company based in Cooks Island, with an office based in Canada.Company web page: www.Glipgeneration.com

