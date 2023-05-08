Nine Energy Service Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue, net loss and adjusted EBITDA A of $163.4 million, $(6.1) million and $25.0 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023

of $163.4 million, $(6.1) million and $25.0 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023 For the first quarter of 2023 the Company generated ROIC B of 16.2%

of 16.2% Total liquidity position of $47.4 million as of March 31, 2023

Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") NINE reported first quarter 2023 revenues of $163.4 million, net loss of $(6.1) million, or $(0.19) per diluted share and $(0.19) per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million. The Company's net loss in the first quarter of 2023 includes the impact of fees and expenses incurred in connection with its public offering of units and other refinancing activities in January. The Company had provided original first quarter 2023 revenue guidance between $160.0 and $165.0 million, with actual results falling within the provided range.

"First quarter results were as expected," said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service, "with revenue within our original guidance."

"We have seen a softening in the market due largely to the decline in natural gas prices over the past several months, resulting in a decrease in activity and pricing thus far in 2023 versus Q4 levels. Operationally, our cementing service line continues to be a strong performer, and we remain very excited about this service line. We continue to believe we have one of the top completion tool portfolios in the U.S. We increased the total number of StingerTM Dissolvable plugs sold by approximately 23%, due in large part to a significant international sale, and increased completion tool revenue by approximately 7%, in each case, quarter-over-quarter. Wireline and coiled tubing markets remain fragmented and highly competitive but play a very important role in the completions process and customer relationships."

"Recessionary fears in the global market are affecting commodity prices, which have been erratic over the last several months. I do believe there will continue to be numerous factors that will impact commodity prices; however, I remain optimistic on the outlook for the energy sector with both OPEC's and U.S. oil producers' demonstrated commitment to capital discipline."

"Looking ahead, U.S. rig and frac crew counts are good proxies for both our revenue outlook and potential pricing leverage. Activity levels thus far in Q2 are down, and we continue to see some pricing pressure from select customers, especially in the Northeast and Haynesville. As a result of this, we expect Q2 revenue to be down slightly sequentially to Q1."

"We have purposely designed our business to be capital light, which reduces capital allocation risk, as well as diversified in terms of service lines, geography, and commodity exposure. We continue to develop and look for new technologies to expand our tool portfolio, as well as constantly improve our current offerings. Our priorities are unchanged. We are focused on generating free cash flowc, which would be used towards de-levering. While 2023 has not been the growth market we originally anticipated at the end of 2022, we have demonstrated our ability to navigate through all market cycles and quickly increase earnings in conjunction with activity growth."

Operating Results

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported revenues of $163.4 million, gross profit of $26.5 million and adjusted gross profitD of $36.3 million. During the first quarter, the Company generated ROIC of 16.2%.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported general and administrative expense of $19.7 million. Depreciation and amortization expense in the first quarter of 2023 was $10.3 million.

The Company's tax provision for the first quarter of 2023 was approximately $0.9 million. The provision for 2023 is the result of our tax position in state and non-U.S. tax jurisdictions.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $4.0 million. Capital expenditures totaled $5.0 million during the first quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, Nine's cash and cash equivalents were $21.4 million, and the Company had $26.0 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of $47.4 million as of March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2023, the Company had $72.0 million of borrowings under the revolving credit facility.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements also include statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the level of capital spending and well completions by the onshore oil and natural gas industry, which may be affected by geopolitical and economic developments in the U.S. and globally, including conflicts, instability, acts of war or terrorism in oil producing countries or regions, particularly Russia, the Middle East, South America and Africa, as well as actions by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations; general economic conditions and inflation, particularly, cost inflation with labor or materials; equipment and supply chain constraints; the Company's ability to attract and retain key employees, technical personnel and other skilled and qualified workers; the Company's ability to maintain existing prices or implement price increases on our products and services; pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share as a result of intense competition in the markets for the Company's dissolvable plug products; conditions inherent in the oilfield services industry, such as equipment defects, liabilities arising from accidents or damage involving our fleet of trucks or other equipment, explosions and uncontrollable flows of gas or well fluids, and loss of well control; the Company's ability to implement and commercialize new technologies, services and tools; the Company's ability to grow its completion tool business; the adequacy of the Company's capital resources and liquidity, including the ability to meet its debt obligations; the Company's ability to manage capital expenditures; the Company's ability to accurately predict customer demand, including that of its international customers; the loss of, or interruption or delay in operations by, one or more significant customers, including certain of the Company's customers outside of the United States; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers; the incurrence of significant costs and liabilities resulting from litigation; changes in laws or regulations regarding issues of health, safety and protection of the environment; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" and "Business" sections of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues $ 163,408 $ 166,669 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 127,118 126,616 General and administrative expenses 19,714 13,887 Depreciation 7,420 7,176 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,895 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liability (292 ) 217 Gain on sale of property and equipment (330 ) (428 ) Income from operations 6,882 16,306 Interest expense 12,454 8,151 Interest income (185 ) (134 ) Other income (162 ) (162 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (5,225 ) 8,451 Provision for income taxes 884 467 Net income (loss) $ (6,109 ) $ 7,984 Income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.19 ) $ 0.26 Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 32,304,361 31,287,694 Diluted 32,304,361 32,804,647 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ (168 ) $ 98 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (168 ) 98 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (6,277 ) $ 8,082

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,374 $ 17,445 Accounts receivable, net 98,498 105,277 Income taxes receivable - 741 Inventories, net 67,030 62,045 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,293 11,217 Total current assets 196,195 196,725 Property and equipment, net 87,650 89,717 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 39,520 36,336 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 157 547 Intangible assets, net 99,049 101,945 Other long-term assets 4,123 1,564 Total assets $ 426,694 $ 426,834 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 37,489 $ 42,211 Accrued expenses 25,268 28,391 Income taxes payable 124 - Current portion of long-term debt 1,305 2,267 Current portion of operating lease obligations 8,702 7,956 Current portion of finance lease obligations 82 178 Total current liabilities 72,970 81,003 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 331,533 338,031 Long-term operating lease obligations 31,672 29,370 Other long-term liabilities 1,860 1,937 Total liabilities 438,035 450,341 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 34,720,752 and 33,221,266 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 347 332 Additional paid-in capital 793,434 775,006 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,996 ) (4,828 ) Accumulated deficit (800,126 ) (794,017 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (11,341 ) (23,507 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 426,694 $ 426,834

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (6,109 ) $ 7,984 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 7,420 7,176 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,895 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,408 626 Amortization of operating leases 2,596 2,402 Provision for doubtful accounts 175 6 Provision for inventory obsolescence 319 400 Stock-based compensation expense 489 497 Gain on sale of property and equipment (330 ) (428 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liability (292 ) 217 Abandonment of in-process research and development - 1,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 6,589 (1,363 ) Inventories, net (5,421 ) (9,425 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,222 (2,355 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (6,357 ) 651 Income taxes receivable/payable 867 443 Other assets and liabilities (2,507 ) (2,285 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,965 8,441 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 219 20 Proceeds from property and equipment casualty losses 840 - Purchases of property and equipment (6,343 ) (19,190 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,284 ) (19,170 ) Cash flows from financing activities Redemption of 2023 Notes (307,339 ) - Proceeds from Units offering, net of discount 279,750 - Proceeds from ABL Credit Facility 40,000 12,000 Payments on ABL Credit Facility - (7,000 ) Payments on Magnum Promissory Notes - (281 ) Proceeds from short-term debt - 4,086 Payments of short-term debt (962 ) (1,819 ) Payments on finance leases (124 ) (270 ) Payments of contingent liability (66 ) (60 ) Cost of debt issuance (5,915 ) - Vesting of restricted stock and stock units - (1 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,344 6,655 Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash (96 ) 29 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,929 (4,045 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 17,445 21,490 End of period $ 21,374 $ 17,445

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ (6,109 ) $ 7,984 Interest expense 12,454 8,151 Interest income (185 ) (134 ) Provision for income taxes 884 467 Depreciation 7,420 7,176 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,895 EBITDA $ 17,360 $ 26,539 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liability (1) (292 ) 217 Certain refinancing costs (2) 6,396 - Restructuring charges 406 1,574 Stock-based compensation and cash award expense 1,469 2,116 Gain on sale of property and equipment (330 ) (428 ) Legal fees and settlements (3) - 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,009 $ 30,049 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of a contingent liability associated with a 2018 acquisition. (2) Amounts represent Units offering and other refinancing fees and expenses, including cash incentive compensation to employees following the successful completion of the Units offering, that were not capitalized. (3) Amounts represent fees, legal settlements, and/or accruals associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ (6,109 ) $ 7,984 Add back: Interest expense 12,454 8,151 Interest income (185 ) (134 ) Certain refinancing costs (1) 6,396 - Restructuring charges 406 1,574 After-tax net operating income $ 12,962 $ 17,575 Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (23,507 ) $ (32,085 ) Total debt 341,606 334,620 Less: cash and cash equivalents (17,445 ) (21,490 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 300,654 $ 281,045 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (11,341 ) $ (23,507 ) Total debt 373,305 341,606 Less: cash and cash equivalents (21,374 ) (17,445 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 340,590 $ 300,654 Average total capital $ 320,622 $ 290,850 ROIC 16.2 % 24.2 % (1) Amounts represent Units offering and other refinancing fees and expenses, including cash incentive compensation to employees following the successful completion of the Units offering, that were not capitalized.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Calculation of gross profit: Revenues $ 163,408 $ 166,669 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 127,118 126,616 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,901 6,674 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,895 Gross profit $ 26,493 $ 30,484 Adjusted gross profit reconciliation: Gross profit $ 26,493 $ 30,484 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,901 6,674 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,895 Adjusted gross profit $ 36,290 $ 40,053

AAdjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) Units offering and other refinancing fees and expenses, (iv) loss or gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities, (v) loss or gain on the extinguishment of debt, (vi) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries, (vii) restructuring charges, (viii) stock-based compensation and cash award expense, (ix) loss or gain on sale of property and equipment, and (x) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business, such as legal expenses and settlement costs related to litigation outside the ordinary course of business. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure and helps identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments, acquisitions and dispositions and costs that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business.

BReturn on Invested Capital ("ROIC") is defined as after-tax net operating profit (loss), divided by average total capital. We define after-tax net operating profit (loss) as net income (loss) plus (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) Units offering and other refinancing fees and expenses, (iv) interest expense (income), (v) restructuring charges, (vi) loss (gain) on the sale of subsidiaries, (vii) loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, and (viii) the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes. We define total capital as book value of equity (deficit) plus the book value of debt less balance sheet cash and cash equivalents. We compute the average of the current and prior period-end total capital for use in this analysis. Management believes ROIC provides useful information because it quantifies how well we generate operating income relative to the capital we have invested in our business and illustrates the profitability of a business or project taking into account the capital invested.

CFree cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less (i) capital expenditures, (ii) payments on finance leases, (iii) debt issuance costs, (iv) payments of contingent liability, (v) payments on short-term debt, (vi) cash employment taxes related to vesting of restricted stock and stock units and (vii) the impact of foreign currency exchange on cash.

DAdjusted Gross Profit (Loss) is defined as revenues less cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure differs from the GAAP definition of gross profit (loss) because we do not include the impact of depreciation and amortization, which represent non-cash expenses. Our management uses adjusted gross profit (loss) to evaluate operating performance. We prepare adjusted gross profit (loss) to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization because we do not consider depreciation and amortization indicative of our core operating performance.

