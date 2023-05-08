Gush is a sustainable paint brand that colours and cleans the world one wall at a time

Meet Gush, a Singaporean advanced materials brand on a mission to create innovative products at the intersection of sustainability and wellness. From air-purifying paints to solar window films, Gush products are designed to improve indoor air quality and reduce energy consumption, while adding a splash of colour to homes.

Humans spend about 90% of time indoors, exposed to all sorts of toxins silently lingering in the air. Gush’s air-purifying paints are a game-changer for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality. With six benefits in one tub including air-purification, Gush paints are also anti-moulding, anti-bacterial, odourless and toxic-free. The paints come in 2 variants — one of which has humidity-control features and another with stain-resistance. By turning the biggest surface area in homes into an air-purifier, Gush has got it all covered.

Whether you intend to paint in Singapore or anywhere around the world, Gush stays committed to the cause. The wall paints tackle real life problems that people have, from seasonal haze to general toxicity in the air caused by cigarette smoke or Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) released in the air from furniture or other materials. In areas prone to moisture, Gush is also an excellent anti-mould paint with proprietary technology that creates an uninhabitable environment for mould growth.

Gush is more than just a wall paint brand – it's a community of people who share a passion for sustainability and wellness. With a variety of show-stopping colours inspired by nature, Gush paints allow consumers to colour their world in a way that’s both beautiful and eco-friendly. From soft pastels to bold and bright hues, each colour is carefully curated to reflect the brand's commitment to sustainable living.

At Gush, innovation and science are at the heart of everything they do. Their ClearCool solar window films are the perfect example of this. These films come in a range of tints that block out heat and UV rays to maintain thermal comfort while reducing electricity bills. This helps to counter the Urban Heat Island (UHI) Effect that contributes to hotter cities.

Sustainability and wellness aren’t just buzzwords to Gush. It’s a way of life. Heavily committed to innovating products that are earth friendly and people friendly, Gush is the answer for anyone looking to colour their world while making a positive impact on the planet. The belief is that with every small individual action, big global change can happen. And it starts at home.

Media Contact

Gush Earth

Lester Leong

+6566929000

200 Braddell Road, Block B(2-1) #02-09 BCA Academy

Singapore