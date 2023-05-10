Proficio Expands Cybersecurity Offerings through Cyber Intelligence House Partnership
Collaboration provides advanced cyber exposure monitoring servicesCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proficio, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, and Cyber Intelligence House, a leading cyber intelligence company, today announced their strategic partnership to deliver Cyber Exposure Monitoring (CEM) services to Proficio clients.
As a trusted provider to government and law enforcement agencies globally, including Interpol, NATO, and UNODC, Cyber Intelligence House specializes in helping cybersecurity professionals assess and monitor cyber exposure from the dark web, deep web, data breaches, and online assets. This partnership allows Proficio to further enhance their award-winning MDR services with their newly launched Cyber Exposure Monitoring (CEM) service, leveraging Cyber Intelligence House's renowned cyber threat database to take detection of exposed confidential information to the next level.
“We are delighted that Proficio has selected Cyber Intelligence House to be their partner for their Cyber Exposure Monitoring service,” says Tim Dunn, Chief Operating Officer, Cyber Intelligence House. “With the world's most comprehensive Cyber Threat database, collecting new data 24/7 for over 10 years, our technology is a perfect fit for Proficio's visionary leadership in the MDR services space.”
Proficio's CEM service continuously monitors for an array of leaked confidential information in real-time, enabling an effective response to cyber exposure threats. Proficio’s scans of over 250 metadata factors provide deep insights into potential cyber threats, delivering unparalleled search and alerting performance to better protect their clients.
“We are so excited to join forces with Cyber Intelligence House to power our CEM service,” says James Crabb, Vice President VP of Global Engineering and Managed Services Security Engineering, Proficio. "As the risks of confidential data leaks on the dark web continue to rise, the combination of Cyber Intelligence House's Cyber Threat Database with Proficio's world-class security operations capabilities provides an unmatched solution. Our advanced scanning capabilities and expertise in MDR services, alongside our Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution, will add a powerful layer of protection for our clients.”
Proficio and Cyber Intelligence House are committed to delivering cutting-edge cyber exposure monitoring services that help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats, safeguard their confidential information, and maintain robust cybersecurity postures.
About Cyber Intelligence House
Cyber Intelligence House is a leading cyber intelligence company specialized in helping cyber security professionals and law enforcement to assess and monitor cyber exposure from the dark web, deep web, data breaches and online-assets. It is the trusted provider to government and law enforcement agencies globally, including NATO, Interpol and UNODC. Cyber Intelligence House’s Cyber Exposure Platform (CEP) provides the world’s most comprehensive Cyber Threat database with over 10 years of data. 24/7 and collection and storing of new data at a rate of ~600 pages per second.
About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyber attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio’s experts provides 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR for Proficio
+1 443-527-1552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube