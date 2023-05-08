VSP BCI Troop A East - St. Johnsbury / Attempted escape

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A4003002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lyle Decker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East – St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: April 18, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted escape

ACCUSED: Seth Brunell

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: State custody

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/18/23, Seth Brunell, who was incarcerated at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St Johnsbury, VT, attempted to escape. Brunell made a makeshift grappling hook and used bed sheets as a rope. Brunell used these items to attempt to climb the fencing around the facility but was unable to, and the razor wire eventually ripped the bed sheets. The Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police of the incident, and detectives began an investigation. On 5/3/23, Brunell was cited into court for attempted escape from a correctional center.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/23 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE