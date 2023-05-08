VSP BCI Troop A East - St. Johnsbury / Attempted escape
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A4003002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lyle Decker
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East – St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: April 18, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Attempted escape
ACCUSED: Seth Brunell
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: State custody
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/18/23, Seth Brunell, who was incarcerated at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St Johnsbury, VT, attempted to escape. Brunell made a makeshift grappling hook and used bed sheets as a rope. Brunell used these items to attempt to climb the fencing around the facility but was unable to, and the razor wire eventually ripped the bed sheets. The Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police of the incident, and detectives began an investigation. On 5/3/23, Brunell was cited into court for attempted escape from a correctional center.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/23 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE