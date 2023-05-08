Iowa State Forest Nursery End of Season Sale

All remaining State Forest Nursery seedlings are 30 percent off until May 26. Choose from a variety of hardwoods, shrubs and conifers. Some varieties have limited supplies.

Visit our online store at Nursery.IowaDNR.gov to see which seedlings are still available and place your order. Discount is applied on the checkout page.

Our online store closes for the season on May 26.

The State Forest Nursery in Ames was established by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and has operated continuously ever since. All trees are grown from Iowa seed sources to harvest the bounty of native genetics that have thrived in our soils and weather against disease, insects, droughts and floods for many thousands of years.

The nursery is managed by a team of forestry professionals with a long history of helping Iowans with their tree planting needs.

Successful Tree Planting Tips

Before ordering, take time to plan.