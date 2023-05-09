InterAct LifeLine Recognizes and Supports National Fentanyl Awareness Day, May 9, 2023
Upcoming Educational Webinar - Navigating the Affordable Connectivity Program To Reduce The Risks Of Substance Misuse — May 11th at 11:00 AM EDT
There is nothing more devastating than losing a loved one to overdose, when their lives are just getting started. My daughter Laura overdosed at 29. I’m one of thousands of parents impacted each year.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview: Tuesday, May 9th is the second annual National Fentanyl Awareness Day. This observance was founded by parents who have lost loved ones to the drug overdose crisis. The aim of the observance is to raise awareness that people are dying at alarming rates due to illegally made fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid. National Fentanyl Awareness Day is supported by a coalition of issue-area experts, corporations, nonprofits, schools, families, and elected officials who are coming together today to spread the word.
InterAct LifeLine has joined to support National Fentanyl Awareness Day, Tuesday May 9, 2023, along with a growing coalition of nonprofits, influencers, politicians, parents, educators, students, and others to share information on social media about this critical problem. National Fentanyl Awareness Day amplifies nationwide efforts to increase awareness and decrease demand for fentanyl, a highly addictive, synthetic opioid that continues to drive the overdose epidemic. Fentanyl is now a leading factor in 80% of the over 107,000 overdose deaths annually.
“There is nothing more devastating than losing a loved one to overdose, particularly when their lives are just getting started,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of InterAct LifeLine. “My daughter Laura died at age 29 from overdose and I’m just one of thousands of parents who are impacted each year when their loved one experiments by taking a pill, thinks they can party safely or is already struggling with substances, only to be poisoned by this deadly drug.”
InterAct LifeLine has consolidated content and information about fentanyl to raise awareness in three areas:
• Understanding of the deadly nature of fentanyl.
• How the drug has impacted the lives of everyday people.
• How the Mexican cartels are making staggering profits by adding fentanyl to counterfeit pills and illegal drugs.
The website will connect people to the Overdose Awareness Day speaker series, held on May 9th.
“InterAct is firmly committed to continuing our awareness and prevention campaign beyond May 9th and will provide more content and education,” added Bradfield. “We are in process of launching LifeLine Connect™, a personal monitoring, detection and alert program that uses heart and respiration rates from smart watches and fitness trackers, warns family members of potential overdose and sends help. When this mobile application is released to the retail market this fall it will be a lifesaving game changer.”
InterAct is helping local organizations, counties, and non-profits provide low-income families with devices and internet service to ensure they receive these lifesaving prevention messages. On Thursday, May 11th at 11:00 AM EDT, InterAct is sponsoring an informational webinar about the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program to raise awareness on how to extend the audience that organizations can educate about the dangers of fentanyl.
To register for the live broadcast, go to: https://interactlifeline.com/page/187828/may-11-webinar-registration. The program will be recorded and available after May 12, 2023 – www.interactlifeline.com.
About InterAct LifeLine
InterAct LifeLine is a division of Convey Services, offering a turnkey technology program to support federal, state and local efforts to fight the opioid crisis. InterAct’s online and mobile technology helps organization keep individuals and families connected to extended recovery support, online communities, and to family resources and education.
The InterAct technology provides a continuous flow of content to all portals connected to its digital asset library to educate audiences about prevention, recovery, and wellness. Portals offer discussion forums, telehealth connections, messaging outreaches and virtual support groups. Organizations that want to produce outcome studies or provide analytics on the effectiveness of programs have access to detailed reports and analytics.
LifeLine Connect is a prevention program to reduce overdose deaths by using a mobile application and wearable technology to monitor vital signs, detect problems, alert loved ones and direct help. Lifeline raises the awareness of the dangers of experimentation, the risk of fentanyl and other illegal drugs and provides education and support to make better choices for wellness.
Explore InterAct LifeLine solutions by visiting https://interactlifeline.com or contacting info@interactlifeline.com or calling 888-975-1382.
