“TOP WORKPLACE” FHE HEALTH HONORS NURSES WITH SUPPORT FROM COMMUNITY
Treatment Center Spotlights Nurses’ Role and National ShortageDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This “National Nurses Week” (May 6-12), FHE Health is again expressing appreciation to its nurses for the essential care they provide, but with the added support of the South Florida community and a local partner. The Boca Raton-based Institute of Human Performance (IHP) has given every nurse at FHE Health a free, one-month gym membership and one free personal training session. The “thank you” gift bags from FHE Health also include gift cards and promo items for each nurse, accompanied by a video montage of messages of gratitude from staff.
FHE Health’s founder and CEO Sherief Moustafa, BSN, RN, CAP, ICDAC, was a practicing nurse early in his career. Before founding FHE Health more than two decades ago, he was a nursing supervisor at numerous hospitals, including a Harvard teaching hospital, and previously served as a nursing instructor at a Boston community college. Moustafa, who currently serves on the Board of Nursing at Florida International University, shared why he and his staff are participating in National Nurses Week: “At a time when America faces a serious nursing shortage, this is an opportunity to tell the nurses we know how much we value their contributions. These dedicated men and women provide selfless care 24/7. A heartfelt ‘thank you’ is the least we can do but can also go a long way.”
The national nursing shortage extends to the behavioral health field, where too few registered mental health nurses are a “chronic” and “systemic” problem, according to a December 2022 article in Nursing Times. It said that in some parts of the country, the problem was a “threat” to staff and patient safety.
FHE Health has sought to be part of the solution as an employer of choice and as a teaching institution that trains nursing students from area universities. Last week, the award-winning newspaper Sun Sentinel named FHE Health a “Top Workplace” for an eighth year, citing survey results that showed high levels of employee satisfaction. FHE Health is also one of the only dedicated freestanding facilities that are also teaching the next generation of healthcare workers.
FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.
