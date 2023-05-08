Bonding with Baby using the Womb Music Belly Speaker is Gaining Market Share from BellyBuds of Shark Tank

Womb Music's Bluetooth Belly Speaker helps Family with Early Bonding With Baby

WARRENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wusic, which is short for Womb Music, is a company that makes devices for expectant mothers to use during pregnancy. The Womb Music brand focuses on helping families Bond With Their Baby before it's born. Wusic's newest product is called the Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker, and it's becoming even more popular than the BellyBuds Speakers which first appeared on Shark Tank.

Wusic has gained market share from Wavhello's Belly Buds Speaker, a product that provides a similar function. BellyBuds became popular back in 2018 after appearing on Shark Tank even though they failed to get an offer from the Sharks. The Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker is a modern implementation with several advantages over the BellyBuds Speakers.

The Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker is a special device that can play music, stories, and other sounds to help stimulate the baby's development. It's small and easy to use, and it attaches to the mother's belly using a soft, hypoallergenic silicone pad. It connects wirelessly to the user's phone or other device using Bluetooth technology. It can even store the user's own mp3 music files on its internal memory, eliminating the need for the user's phone or tablet.

Many mothers prefer the Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker to the Belly Buds Speakers because it's easier to use and more comfortable. The BellyBuds Speakers use a wired connection to the phone's audio jack, which can be frustrating for some users since many more modern phones do not have an audio jack.

The Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker is also made to be used with a reusable soft silicone gel pad to adhere it to the mother's belly. The Wusic gel pad can be washed and used again, rather than the BellyBuds disposable pads that must be thrown away after use.

Expectant mothers love the Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker because it's affordable and provides a variety of audio experiences for their babies. Wusic is proud to be setting new standards in the audio industry and helping mothers bond with their unborn children through music.

"We are excited to see that so many mothers are choosing the Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker," said the CEO of Wusic. "We believe that our product's superior quality, design, and affordability make it the best option for expecting mothers who want to bond with their unborn child through music."

Wusic's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has helped them dominate the market and set new standards in the audio industry. With the increasing popularity of their Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker, the company is set to continue its success in the coming months and years.

"Wusic" and "Womb Music" are Registered Trademarks of KMConsolidated and the Wusic Bluetooth Belly Speaker is Patent Pending. "BellyBuds" is a Registered Trademark of Wavhello and does not have a patent. "Shark Tank" is a trademark of Sony Pictures Television Inc.

If you want to learn more about the Womb Music Bluetooth Belly Speaker, you can visit Wusic's website at www.WusicTech.com or www.WombMusic.com.

