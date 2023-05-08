OATI Announces New DR Program

OATI Logo

Open Access Technology International, Inc.

webSmartEnergy® for Residential Managed Charging uses Telematics to connect to EVs

OATI’s data-driven platform enables utilities to enroll EV drivers in cost-saving programs and incentivizes grid-beneficial charging habits,”
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join OATI, The Most Trusted Name In Energy™, as it showcases its innovative new Demand Response (DR) Program: webSmartEnergy® for Residential Managed EV Charging, at the Peak Load Management Alliance (PLMA) Conference in Memphis, Tennessee, May 8-10. Using telematics data, OATI’s new solution eliminates the need to add a meter to each home, and creates a robust residential Electric Vehicle (EV) charging demand response (DR) program that leverages an EV’s onboard diagnostics systems.

The new webSmartEnergy® Program includes simple web-based enrollment to attract EV drivers to sign up and increase program participation. “OATI’s data-driven platform enables utilities to enroll EV drivers in cost-saving programs and incentivizes grid-beneficial charging habits,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “It also manages that charging, and generates insights on customer EV charging habits to improve future services.”
Communicating directly with EVs gives utilities the freedom to enroll multiple EV vehicle manufacturers in the program to increase the potential customer pool. The program provides utilities:

• Access to “State of Charge”, “Charge Status”, etc.
• Ability to schedule demand response events to shape home charging behavior away from expensive peak times to lower-cost, non-peak hours
• A single dashboard sightline that presents a holistic view of program effectiveness

“This is yet another innovation that shows why OATI is the Most-Trusted Name in Energy,” adds Dr. Mokhtari. “With industry experts and superior solutions, we’re the utility’s best partner to transform EV customers into participants who benefit the grid, the utility, and the customer themselves.”

With more than 27 years’ extensive expertise in power systems, OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy industry and power grid. To learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions, visit oati.com, or email Innovation@oati.net.

-###-

About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,200+ industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

Danah Ortaleza
OATI
+1 763-201-2000
email us here

You just read:

OATI Announces New DR Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
+1 763-201-2000
Company/Organization
Open Access Technology International, Inc.
3660 Technology Drive NE
Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55418
United States
+1 763-201-2000
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines. OATI (www.oati.com) is the premier provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Gas Transportation Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.

www.oati.com

More From This Author
OATI Announces New DR Program
Learn How Utilities Can Optimize Grid Operations at the Grid Edge Expo
EVolution Powered by OATI Captures the True Value of EV Charging at IEEE’s Annual Grid Edge Conference
View All Stories From This Author