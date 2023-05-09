Gregg Hedstrom Joins Lydonia Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer

Gregg Hedstrom, CRO, Lydonia Technologies

Strategic leadership appointment advances the company’s next stage of growth and execution.

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation software and solutions, today announced the appointment of Gregg Hedstrom as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Gregg will be responsible for leading the company's sales, marketing, customer success, and go-to-market functions.

With his extensive leadership experience spanning more than twenty years in the technology industry, Gregg is enthusiastic about driving digital transformation to enable Lydonia's customers to achieve superior business outcomes. Before joining Lydonia, Gregg held the position of Vice President of US Corporate and Healthcare Sales Division at VMware, where he oversaw a $700 million ACV business. He was responsible for driving customer transformations that achieve their business outcomes through VMware’s vast product portfolio.

Prior to VMware, Gregg held various leadership positions at Dell EMC, where he helped organizations of all sizes, across all industries, transform their businesses by focusing on automation, the ability to scale faster, increased agility, and solving more problems. Gregg held two notable roles at Dell EMC: VP of Americas Converged Platforms and COO for the Americas Sales Division. As the VP of Americas Converged Platforms, he oversaw a $1 billion business. As COO, he helped the largest customers in their Digital and IT transformation and formulated the sales strategy for the Americas Enterprise Field Sales Organization.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Gregg to the team as CRO,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “Lydonia has experienced incredibly fast growth and Gregg will not only continue that growth, but he will accelerate it. His experience and enthusiasm for driving digital transformation aligns perfectly with our vision to empower our customers with innovative solutions that drive their business forward. I have worked closely with Gregg in the past and his ability to grow and lead an organization is unmatched."

As CRO, Gregg will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute strategies that drive revenue growth and expand Lydonia's market reach. He will also be responsible for leading and continuing to build a high-performance sales, marketing, and customer success organization that delivers exceptional customer experiences and drives long-term customer relationships.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Lydonia team as the Chief Revenue Officer. The team has established an exceptional business, and I am eager to collaborate with them to elevate it to greater heights,” said Gregg Hedstrom, Chief Revenue Officer, Lydonia Technologies. “It is energizing to join a team that is highly committed to delivering tangible business outcomes for their clients through comprehensive Intelligent Automation solutions and beyond."

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national Intelligent Automation software and solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of Intelligent Automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, new revenue streams, and less risk. We are the proud recipient of the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com

