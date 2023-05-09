ALWAYS COMPASSIONATE HOME CARE ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW TRAINING AND RECRUITMENT OFFICE IN PATCHOGUE, NEW YORK
Always Compassionate Home Care announces opening of a new recruitment and training office in Patchogue, NY to serve increase in home healthcare workers
Our business has grown by 40 percent over the past year. We are thrilled to expand further into Eastern Long Island to satisfy demands—both on patient and employee levels.”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Compassionate Home Care is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Patchogue, New York. The opening is expected to take place at the end of May. Located at 90 East Main Street in downtown Patchogue, the 2,000-square-foot office space will serve as a training and recruitment center for Always Compassionate Home Care professionals in Suffolk County. It is strategically located to onboard the influx of home health care workers in the area, which is also a trend being seen across the US.
According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, employment of home health and personal care aides is projected to grow 25 percent from 2021 to 2031 in the US, much faster than the average for all occupations. About 711,700 openings for home health and personal care aides are projected each year, on average, over the next decade. Always Compassionate is constantly hiring to fulfill the growing need, and this new training facility will help prepare and train qualified home health care professionals more quickly.
“Our business has grown by 40 percent over the past year,” said Gabriel Martinez, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Always Compassionate which opened in 2019. “We are thrilled to expand further into Eastern Long Island to satisfy demands—both on patient and employee levels.”
The Patchogue facility will operate as a unique training and teaching facility where home healthcare professionals can go to gain assistance, knowledge, training and also connect in a collaborative environment with fellow staff members. The office will offer orientation sessions for new staff, as well as ongoing certificate programs, courses and workshops—which will focus not only on the company’s processes and technologies, but also on the latest advancements in the medical field.
Always Compassionate’s goal is to provide the highest quality of home-based health services, along with exceptional personal attention—complemented by technical innovation—to enhance the independence and quality of life of each patient. With strategically-placed offices throughout New York State, Always Compassionate is able to serve thousands of patients every day in the areas of pediatrics, private duty nursing, home health aide and companion care, rehabilitation, respiratory therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and home infusion, among other types of home health care.
“Opening our new office is testament to our commitment to meeting the medical needs of this community with a team of expertly trained, dedicated and compassionate health care professionals,” said Martinez. “We look forward to positively contributing to the Patchogue area and improving the lives of its residents.”
About Always Compassionate Home Care
Always Compassionate Home Care, Inc. is a licensed home care service agency (LHCSA) headquartered in Melville, New York. The company provides personal care, private duty nursing, clinical care, and related services throughout New York State as a licensed home care services agency by the New York State Department of Health. Its advanced technology platform allows for efficient and seamless communication of patient information between the continuum of caregivers, health plans, and family members. As we strive to best care for the communities we serve, be sure to check out our dedicated divisions: Always Caring, Pediatric Nursing and Home Infusion.
