Rides and Gypsy Tours Highlight 100th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

Laconia Motorcycle Week Gypsy Tours

June 10th-18th, 2023 - New Hampshire – home to America’s Original Riding Rally®

We want to go big this year on ride attendance; a nod to our founders and a message to the world that Laconia Motorcycle Week is going full throttle into the next century.” — Jennifer Anderson

LACONIA, NH, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® returns to the Lakes Region this June 10-18 for its 100th year. Riders can expect special events and celebrations commemorating its milestone year in addition to nightly entertainment hosted by local businesses, vendors and racing action at nearby New Hampshire Motor Speedway. What sets Laconia apart from its sister rallies, Sturgis and Daytona, however, are the daily rides and gypsy tours organized by the Rally and some of its partners.

“Laconia Motorcycle Week, was at its very origin, a gypsy tour,” explains Jennifer Anderson, Deputy Director of the Rally, referring to the term used by early motorcycle enthusiasts for an organized ride where groups converge on a favorite destination. “We recognize that and keep the spirit of our roots alive by hosting group rides throughout the week. We’re in New Hampshire, where there’s incredible scenery at just about every turn, so ride themes and destinations are never in short supply.”

Anderson points to the long list of events on their website, where one can find a ride or Gypsy Tour highlighted at least once a day, each with their own distinctive route. For instance there’s the Peter Makris Memorial Ride on the Rally’s first Saturday, billed as a “NH police escorted ride around Lake Winnipesaukee and ending at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.” On Sunday, there’s the AMA Gypsy Tour to the Northeast Motor Sports Museum; Monday, the Mae-West Memorial Pet Run Ride to benefit local animal support shelters; Tuesday, the Ride to Bentley’s Saloon in Maine, followed by a Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour on Wednesday and the Ride to the Sky, which leads to the top of Mount Washington on Thursday. Riders are encouraged to check out the full list on the events page of their website, laconiamcweek.com.

“We hope everyone gets a chance to participate in one of our rides during this historic week,” says Anderson. “We want to go big this year on ride attendance; a nod to our founders and a message to the world that Laconia Motorcycle Week is going full throttle into the next century.”

Laconia - where rallies were invented!