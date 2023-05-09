Read with Pride: Chef’s Choice Box from Read It & Eat
The Limited Edition Romance Box is the Perfect Gift to Celebrate Pride Month in JuneBUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED SATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid book bans and censorship in the news, it is essential to celebrate trans love and trans joy. The season of summer beach reads is upon us, and Read It and Eat™ is celebrating summer and Pride Month by launching a limited edition box starring TJ Alexander’s new kitchen romance, Chef’s Choice.
Read It & Eat was built off of the trend of culinary adventures and curated food experiences that grew during the pandemic; the sold-out Read it and Eat™ boxes reflect consumer trends of the season. From the popular recent donut-making box perfect for Valentine’s Day in 2023, to the hot sauce box from winter 2022, Read It & Eat has culinary adventures ready. The company was recently included on Book Riot's list of Best Sips and Snacks (gifts) for Book Lovers.
At $75 per box (available online here), the Limited Edition Chef’s Choice box (including an autographed copy of TJ Alexander’s new book) is perfect for spreading trans joy because it features:
- A signed copy of TJ Alexander’s May 2023 release, Chef’s Choice: A fake dating arrangement, turns to real love in this deliciously delightful queer rom-com from the author of the sweetly satisfying Chef’s Kiss.
- Throw on your new cotton apron accessorized with your trans pride pin. Make a delicious cake with a unicorn cake mix from the Bottle Baking Company while you devour this delicious story.
- Every box helps to fight food scarcity and hunger in Buffalo, NY, by donating a portion of the proceeds to various non-profits in the Buffalo community. Parts of our proceeds for this box support the Queer Food Foundation. The Queer Food Foundation is a resource and platform for queer folks in food. They exist to promote, protect, and fund queer food spaces.
The Chef’s Choice box is a limited-edition box. Read It & Eat also offers quarterly boxes available as well. For more information, please visit https://www.booksnbread.com/chefs-choice.
