EMU Department Of Interior Architecture Hosted Prospective Student Candidates

Eastern Mediterranean Universt, Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture hosted prospective student candidates. Final year students from high schools throughout the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) visited EMU Department of Interior Architecture to find out about the program they are interested in pursuing in the future.

Prospective students in the process of making their university decisions had the opportunity to closely experience the education, resources, and campus life at EMU during their visit. An array of activities, campus tours, and discussions were organized for the students as part of the program.

The event aimed to provide students with the opportunity to discover what EMU Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture, can offer them. During the visit, prospective students were able to obtain information about the EMU Department of Interior Architecture, a high quality academic unit that plans and implements its education in line with all the necessary norms and standards worldwide in the field of Interior Architecture.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Afet Çeliker Çoşkun, Chair of EMU Department of Interior Architecture, emphasized that prospective students had a comprehensive experience in the field of Interior Architecture through a short workshop in which a 1/5 scale model of famous architect Frank Gehry's "Wiggle Chair" seating element was made.

EMU Department of Interior Architecture had the pleasure of hosting a large number of students interested in the field of Interior Architecture from various high schools, including Anafartalar High School, Güzelyurt Turkish Maarif College, Namık Kemal High School, Famagusta Vocational High School, Bekirpaşa High School, İskele High School of Trade, Erenköy High School, Karpaz Vocational High School, 20 July High School of Science, Nicosia Turkish High School, Bülent Ecevit Anatolian High School, TED College, Hala Sultan Theology College, and Sedat Simavi Industrial Vocational High School.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Banu Tevfikler Çavuşoğlu, the promotion representative of EMU Department of Interior Architecture, emphasized that it is very important to accurately convey the field of Interior Architecture and the opportunities offered by the department to prospective students, and stated that they welcomed the prospective students with excitement and spent quality time together. She also noted that environments as such are very beneficial for high school students to have a firsthand experience of the university education.

