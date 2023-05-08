FEMA Is Hiring

Central, Miss. — FEMA, in partnership with the State of Mississippi, is hiring state residents to assist with recovery efforts from the March 24-25 tornadoes and severe storms.

The agency has more than a dozen openings for a variety of short-term, full-time jobs based at FEMA’s temporary offices in the surrounding areas. The temporary positions are for 120 days, but may be extended based on the needs of the disaster.

Hiring locally allows Mississippi residents to help their neighbors with their recovery. Hiring locally is part of FEMA’s commitment to the community. And hiring locally helps build America’s disaster recovery workforce, because many FEMA employees started as local hires after major disasters in their states.

To learn more, and to apply, go online to USAjobs.gov. Once there, search for “FEMA” under “Keywords” and “Mississippi” under “Location.” You also can use this link FEMA Local Hire or the QR code below.

Or use these links.

Communications:

Creative Specialist

External Affairs Specialist

Media Relations Specialist

Intergovernmental Congressional Affairs and Private Sector Specialist

Program Liaison Specialist

Environmental Historic Preservation:

Environmental Specialist

Administrative Specialist

Historic Preservation Specialist

Floodplain Management:

Floodplain Management Specialist

Hazard Mitigation:

Community Education and Outreach Specialist

Engineering and Architect Specialist

Grants Specialist

Hazard Mitigation 406 Specialist

Training and Administrative Specialist

Interagency Recovery Coordination:

National Disaster Recovery Support Specialist

Community Planning Expert Specialist

Local Government Admin Expert Specialist

Planning:

Planning Specialist

Certain positions may require driving to the impacted areas. You must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED to apply.

FEMA is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, political affiliation, non-disqualifying physical handicap, sexual orientation, and any other non-merit factor. The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For the latest information on recovery from the Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) or fema.gov/disaster/4697. Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.