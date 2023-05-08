Neuro Rehab VR Launches NRVR Academy Offering CEU Credits for Clinicians Using VR

As the usage of VR is rapidly expanding, educating professionals must match the pace. NRVR Logo

Neuro Rehab VR has launched the NRVR Academy enabling clinicians from any location to obtain CEU credits online learning to use VR with patients any time.

I am excited to now be able to offer this body of knowledge to clinicians that we haven’t had an opportunity to reach and expand the practice of immersive therapy modalities in clinical environments.” — Veena Somareddy

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Rehab VR is pleased to announce the release of the NRVR Academy with the first board approved continuing education credit course, VR Foundational Knowledge in Rehabilitation, now available to practitioners around the country. The information presented in the VR Foundational Knowledge in Rehabilitation course has been curated, designed, delivered by the NRVR Clinical Team and received the worlds first board approval from the American Physical Therapists Association and the Occupational Therapists Association. Speech Therapists and Recreational Therapists have also received licensure credit from their governing bodies.

The NRVR Academy enables learners to enroll in and complete the course objectives at their own pace with scheduling that supports an already busy life. Each lesson is presented in a short video format with content reviews along the way to reinforce the concepts and research presented. Completing the course takes about an hour and learners scoring 80% or better on a final exam will receive CEU credit.

When asked for comment, CEO Veena Somareddy said, “The VR Foundational Knowledge in Rehabilitation course has been instrumental in ensuring clinicians are competently trained in advanced therapy modalities. Our VR Foundational Knowledge in Rehabilitation course has been delivered in person and virtually to hundreds of clinicians around the country. I am excited to now be able to offer this same body of knowledge and work to clinicians and practitioners that we haven’t yet had an opportunity to reach and expand the accepted practice of immersive therapy modalities in multiple clinical environments.”

Why is this big news? In January of 2023 CMS implemented the new CPT III code 0770T to respond to the implementation of “… emerging uses of virtual reality technology in therapy (0770T) used for… daily functional skills in people with neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as procedural dissociation services (0771T-0777T) used in place of anesthesia during procedures to increase tolerance and reduce pain and anxiety.” However, in order to bill for this code, practitioners must be “properly trained and qualified” to support patients during a VR session. While this definition has not yet been solidified by CMS, we are confident that the world’s first board certified CEU course for VR in a clinical practice will be sufficient for CMS in this regard.

Neuro Rehab VR offers other courses as well that are delivered in person or virtually with live instructors. These courses are also board certified and accepted for CEU credit in multiple clinical areas of practice.

ABOUT NEURO REHAB VR:

Neuro Rehab VR is a woman owned virtual reality healthcare technology company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Their customers include Cedars Sinai, Veterans Administration, Children's Dallas, hospitals and private clinics across the US.

