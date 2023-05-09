Ed Walsh Joins Lydonia Technologies as Chief Data Officer

Lydonia Technologies Ed Walsh, Chief Data Officer, Lydonia Technologies

Intelligent Automation solutions provider takes a significant step towards growth and execution as it announces the appointment of Chief Data Officer

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation software and solutions, is pleased to announce that Ed Walsh has joined the company as its new Chief Data Officer. With over three decades of experience in leadership, technical presales, business analysis, and enterprise data management, Ed is a purposeful executive with a proven track record of designing and implementing data-driven solutions that solve real-world business problems.

Before joining Lydonia, Ed held leadership roles with the world’s leading technology companies. As the business development leader for AWS Storage and Data Exchange services, he directed the go-to-market strategy for these services, helping businesses realize the value of data-driven solutions. Ed was also one of the leaders introducing the AWS Lakehouse solutions. These solutions helped customers reduce data preparation time and cost while expanding secure access to data across their organizations.

Before AWS, Ed led the Dell Technologies Digital Transformation team, working with top global customers. He also built and led the EMC vSpecialists team in the Northeast and Canada. The vSpecialist team helped customers accelerate virtualizing their data center architecture resulting in improved service reliability, reduced cost, and time to serve.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the Lydonia team. His experience in enterprise data management and his track record of delivering innovative data-driven solutions will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our Intelligent Automation offerings to include data analytics and science,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, of Lydonia Technologies. “Ed's leadership will be instrumental for us to deliver on our commitment to helping our customers realize the full potential of their data."

In his new role at Lydonia Technologies, Ed is leading the data solutions practice focused on analytics, data science, and AI initiatives as part of our expanding intelligent automation offerings. With his wealth of experience and expertise, Ed is well-positioned to help Lydonia Technologies continue to drive progress and deliver innovative solutions to its customers.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team at Lydonia Technologies. I am confident that together, we will be able to deliver great customer outcomes and highly automated data-driven solutions,” said Ed Walsh, Chief Data Officer, at Lydonia Technologies. “I am eager to utilize the power of data, automation, and AI to drive business results for our customers and unlock the full potential of their data assets."

