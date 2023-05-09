Lydonia Technologies Named One of the Best Workplaces of 2023 by Inc. Magazine

Inc. Best Workplaces 2023 - Lydonia Technologies

The company's emphasis on employee well-being, culture, leadership, and engagement distinguishes it from industry peers

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies has been recognized in the Best Workplaces 2023 list compiled by Inc. magazine. The list is published in the May/June 2023 issue and on the Inc.com website and highlights companies in the United States that have demonstrated excellence in fostering outstanding workplace environments and company culture. This recognition is the outcome of a thorough evaluation process.

Inc. magazine collected data from thousands of entries and then conducted an employee survey, administered by Quantum Workplace, for each nominated company. The survey encompassed areas such as management efficiency, employee benefits, encouragement of employee development, and the general work culture of the company. The benefits offered by the organization were evaluated to determine its overall score and ranking.

“When I established Lydonia in 2019, I set out on a mission to build a world-class team to deliver exceptional intelligent automation solutions and services to our customers in a fun and supportive environment. This award serves as validation for all the hard work and dedication we put into achieving that mission,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. “At present, we are witnessing a surge of interest from candidates working at the world's largest and most innovative technology companies who are eager to join our team. I would like to express my gratitude to our team members and Inc. Magazine for acknowledging and affirming the fantastic work culture we have cultivated at Lydonia."

“Lydonia Technologies is the best place to work and we are so happy to see that Inc. Magazine agrees with us for the second year in a row. We are so proud of the team we have built and the success of our business wouldn’t be possible without the incredible Lydonia culture,” added Liz Bearce, Vice President, Marketing, Lydonia Technologies.

Since the start of 2022, Lydonia has grown its workforce by 105%. The company has invested in sales, pre-sales, marketing, consulting, delivery, customer success, and more. Additionally, the company increased their customer count by 128% in that same period. Lydonia's position as a top-tier employer in Massachusetts is reinforced by its growth, success, and capability to attract and retain top talent.

About Lydonia

Lydonia Technologies, a national Intelligent Automation software and solutions provider headquartered in Boston, works with customers to harness the power of Intelligent Automation, changing the way they do business and capitalizing on their most precious commodity: time. Automation tackles routine and repetitive tasks, resulting in increased productivity, innovation, new revenue streams, and less risk. We are the proud recipient of the 2022 UiPath Americas and Worldwide Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peerto-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com