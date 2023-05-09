National Home Delivery Association to Host Industry Forum July 30-August 2 in Boston, Massachusetts

NHDA Annual Forum Attendees - San Diego California 2021

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) will host its Annual Forum in Boston, Massachusetts this summer.

The Forum brings together over 200 home delivery professionals specializing in appliance, furniture and bulky good residential delivery and installation. The program features an information-packed agenda focusing on the trends and challenges impacting the home delivery industry. The format of facilitated panel discussions features industry leaders, subject matter experts and encourages the active engagement of industry peers.

Keynote speakers will include Bill Barton, President and CEO of Bob’s Discount Furniture; Dr. Tyler Goodspeed, Kleinheinz Fellow and Economist; and Heather Abbott, Boston Marathon Bombing survivor and public speaker. Panel discussion topics include retail perspective, assembly and installation, sustainability, technology, scale of the final mile sector, mergers and acquisitions, risk management, compliance, regulations and workforce recruitment. These sessions will be moderated by industry subject matter experts and include industry expert panelists.

"This will be our 8th annual forum and our first in Boston. This signature event continues to grow year after year, bringing together more of the final mile industry professionals to collaborate, network and learn together." said Geoff Chasin, NHDA Board President.

NHDA’s Women in Home Delivery Council will host a networking reception, sponsored by Enterprise Truck Rentals, on July 31st in conjunction with the Forum. The annual Pinnacle Awards Celebration will be on August 1st at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The Pinnacle Awards celebrate industry achievement. This year’s honorees include Ellen Voie, CEO and Founder of Women

in Trucking Association; Gregory M. Feary, CEO and Managing Partner at Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary; and Ed Frankowski, Director of Carrier Management at Costco Logistics. The winner of the NHDA Foundation Educational Scholarship will also be formally announced at the Pinnacle Celebration. The Pinnacle Awards Celebration is underwritten by The Tenney Group and Openforce.

For more information about the association and the Forum, visit: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com or email NDHA Director, Bill Lecos at blecos@nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com.

About National Home Delivery Association

In 2013 ten of the leading home delivery companies specializing in the “white glove” delivery of appliances, furniture and large electronics to homes came together to address common interests. These ten firms founded the National Home Delivery Association with a shared commitment to enhancing the industry through training, setting standards for customer service and enhancing the profile of this vital segment of America’s retail economy. NHDA is committed to serving the needs and interests of individuals, companies, and organizations that deliver furniture, appliances, and electronics to the home by promoting the highest standards of professionalism and service. To learn more, visit: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com