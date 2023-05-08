THE DOLPHIN COMPANY IS RECOGNIZED AS A SUPER COMPANY FOR THE 11TH OCCASION

The company ranks #50 in the Super Companies 2023 ranking of Expansión Magazine in the category of 500 to 3,000 employees

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Dolphin Company, the park operator with a global presence , appears in the first 50 places in the category of 500 to 3,000 employees in the Super Companies ranking for 11 consecutive years.The Super Companies ranking is carried out by Expansión Magazine and is based on the opinion of the collaborators of the participating companies. Through an anonymous and online questionnaire, associates rate aspects of the organizational climate such as working conditions, compensation, and job security.“At The Dolphin Company, we are happy to appear in the Super Companies ranking. Being part of this ranking for more than a decade is the result of our commitment to whom we consider the most valuable, our associates to whom, through our "Dolphin Way," we have managed to transmit our work philosophy, which is also reflected in the unforgettable experiences of visitors to the different parks and habitats of our family,” said Guadalupe Jiménez, Chief Human Resources Officer of The Dolphin Company.It should be noted that, in terms of organizational culture, the ranking evaluates, among other things, personal and professional development, motivation, productivity, and inclusion. In this sense, The Dolphin Company has always been characterized by the constant training of its associates and the additional benefits and campaigns it offers them.The Dolphin Company develops programs that promote a balance between family life and professional growth, as well as actions that involve and benefit the communities where its different habitats and parks are located.About The Dolphin Company:For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided "The Experience of a Lifetime" to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment.

