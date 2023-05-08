Two More SLGA Retail Inc. Properties Sold

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2023

Buildings that housed SLGA Retail Inc. liquor stores continue to be sold.

SLGA has accepted offers for the properties located in the communities of Biggar and Watrous. The total purchase price for both buildings is $800,000.

SLGA previously accepted offers on properties located in the communities of Esterhazy, La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows, Creighton, Carlyle, Humboldt and Moosomin. To date, nine properties have been sold amounting to $2,885,000.

SLGA Retail Inc. owned 19 of its 34 store properties. Five of the buildings will be repurposed for other government organizations. Buildings currently for sale are listed on slga.com.

The retail liquor store permits associated with SLGA Retail Inc. were sold through a public auction in February 2023.

