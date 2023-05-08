Innovative Dental RCM Company InsideDesk Secures Funding to Streamline Processes & Enhance Patient Financial Experience
Recent Funding Round Supports InsideDesk's Focus on Customer Outcomes, Automation, and Interoperability in Dental Revenue Cycle ManagementTORONTO, ONTARIO, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InsideDesk, the Dental Revenue Cycle Management Optimization Platform, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its most recent round of funding. This financing round was led by venture capital firms Round13 and Graphite Ventures.
Part of InsideDesk's success is due to their partnerships with DSOs of all sizes, including MB2 Dental, Peak Dental Services, Prosmile, and Oakpoint. These partnerships have enabled InsideDesk to gain valuable insights into the unique needs and challenges facing the dental industry, and to develop innovative solutions that address those needs head-on.
Revenue cycle management has become increasingly important in the dental industry as the sector faces unique challenges when it comes to billing and collections. Dental service organizations (DSOs) of all sizes are under pressure to improve their financial performance while also enhancing the patient financial experience.
According to recent studies, poor revenue cycle management practices can result in significant financial losses for dental practices. With the rise of digital communication and the increasing complexity of dental insurance policies, it has become even more important for DSOs to implement effective revenue cycle management strategies.
InsideDesk CEO, Paul Bernard, commented, “Our focused strategy, capital efficiency, and most importantly our team’s execution record were very well received by investors. We are humbled by their confidence and grateful for their partnership. The whole InsideDesk team is excited to accelerate our roadmap and continue to drive more savings and productivity into dental RCM.” Bernard continued, “In a rapidly changing dental market, the importance of scale, automation, and process efficiency in RCM is finally coming-of-age as a critical consolidation value driver. Our DSO client Insiders are helping reimagine processes proving “more with less” is not just a catchphrase. We are going to lean into our momentum and listen intently, accelerate investment in practical artificial intelligence, automation, and interoperability technologies, and stay laser-focused on customer outcomes as our primary measure of success.”
Founded four years ago as a dental software startup, InsideDesk has become a leading dental revenue cycle management automation platform. Their success is a testament to their dedication to meeting the unique needs of the dental industry, and they are proud to continue to provide innovative solutions that improve the financial health of DSOs.
About InsideDesk:
InsideDesk is a leading dental revenue cycle management automation platform that provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to improve practice efficiency and enhance the patient financial experience. With a team of experts dedicated to streamlining revenue cycle management processes, InsideDesk has helped DSOs of all sizes achieve significant improvements in productivity and speed of revenue collection.
For more information about InsideDesk and its revenue cycle management automation platform, please visit: https://insidedesk.com/.
Alisa Lauer
InsideDesk
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram