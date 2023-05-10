Hotly Anticipated Rock Hill Coffee Spot Opens with FREE Drinks & Community Fundraiser
Nothing brings people together like coffee, and we're thrilled to be able to create a space where our community can come together.”ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Clutch Coffee Bar is coming to South Carolina this May, with the popular beverage brand opening their 7th overall location in Rock Hill. To celebrate the highly anticipated opening, the drive-thru drink destination will treat the entire community to FREE 16oz drinks on Saturday May 13 (8a-8p), as well as hosting a Proceeds Day for Northwestern High School shortly thereafter.
— Darren Spicer
Clutch will soft open on Thursday May 11, offering drinks to the general public and dropping off complimentary coffee to teachers, first responders, and those who could really use a caffeinated lift. A Grand Opening party is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 where the team will serve free 16oz drinks all day to anyone that visits the store! If that’s not exciting enough, one lucky visitor will win free coffee for an entire month simply by downloading the Clutch Rewards App prior to the Grand Opening, and visiting Clutch on their Grand Opening Day!
Giving back to the community is core to Clutch Coffee Bar’s mission, with the team hosting a proceeds day for Northwestern High School to support local education. Clutch will donate 100% of their Proceeds towards the school to support students as part of the ‘Clutch Cares’ program, an initiative that drives donations for local causes and charities. Since launching five years ago, Clutch has raised over $68,000 for worthy causes, donating to both local and national organizations like the Pinky Swear Foundation, which supports children with cancer.
The Carolina-based startup has won over fans across the east coast with its delicious fair-trade espresso, custom-flavored energy drinks, smoothies, signature juices, snacks, and more. Launched in 2018, the co-founders combined their passion for coffee, community, and customer service to create the best drive-thru beverage experience on earth. Each Clutch location is culture and community driven to help create empowering employment opportunities as well as support local causes. Co-founder and CEO Darren Spicer said “Nothing brings people together like coffee, and we're thrilled to be able to create a space where our community can come together. We're excited to serve our community of customers with an incredible experience, amazing drinks, and lightning-quick speed.”
Clutch Coffee Rock Hill: 2027 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732
#######
About Clutch Coffee Bar
Clutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program that gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com
Stephen D Seidel
Seidel Agency
nic@theseidelagency.com
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Instagram