AG Jackley: Eligible South Dakotans to Benefit from Turbo Tax Settlement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 8, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that 14,338 eligible South Dakotans will receive checks this month as part of a multi-state settlement with Turbo Tax’s owner Intuit.

“These South Dakotans were among 4.4 million consumers nationwide who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return which should have been free,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The good thing is those people who were impacted will receive a check in the mail automatically and will not have to file a claim.”

All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed onto the $141 million nationwide agreement which was announced last year. South Dakota’s total from the settlement is $444,456.88.

Those eligible for the money include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Eligible consumers will be notified by email by settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. Checks are expected to be mailed starting this week.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com

                                                -30-

