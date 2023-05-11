IDScan.net Releases Inaugural Fake ID Report
Data From VeriScan Platform Speaks To The Growing Epidemic of Fake ID Usage By Minors
Most age restricted businesses know fake IDs are a problem, but it is hard to quantify, especially with the growing sophistication of fakes.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IDScan.net has completed its first ever analysis of anonymized data across all users of the VeriScan ID scanning and visitor management platform in their 2023 Fake ID Report. The results highlight the frequency of fake ID usage across a variety of business types, as well as key statistics related to usage of fake IDs by minors.
— Jillian Kossman, VP of Marketing at IDScan.net
Key data related to fake ID usage:
- In a given month or week, 0.52% of IDs presented for inspection, across all industry verticals, are fraudulent, equating to roughly 1 in 200 customers.
- Between 2-5% of IDs presented at dispensaries show indications of being fraudulent.
- 69% of college students have owned or used a fake ID. Students who participate in Greek life on campus are substantially over-represented in this number.
- While hair color and eye color are typically correct, 36% of fake IDs do not match the state of the individual’s legitimate ID.
- More than 50% of fake IDs have barcode anomalies which can be caught using 2D barcode security.
The 17-page report also details some of 2022’s most famous civil and criminal cases related to fake ID usage, including the shutdown of a Baton Rouge bar after the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks who was drinking using a fake ID.
With bars, nightclubs, dispensaries, and even tobacco retailers liable for underage sales, education is crucial to reducing business risk.
“The goal of IDScan.net’s 2023 Fake ID Report is to provide businesses with a full picture of the latest statistics and media coverage related to fake IDs,” said IDScan.net VP of Marketing, Jillian Kossman. “Most age restricted businesses know fake IDs are a problem, but it is hard to quantify, especially with the growing sophistication of fakes. We want to share the knowledge we have gained as a business by scanning and analyzing millions of fake IDs.”
IDScan.net software, VeriScan, is purpose-built to help catch the highest percentage of fake IDs. 13-states currently offer affirmative defense for ID scanning, and at least four states have active legislation that would force or encourage ID scanning for certain types of age restricted sales, including alcohol delivery in South Carolina (Bill H 425), and tobacco sales in Montana (Bill H 293). The application, which is available for iOS, Android, and Windows operating systems, features AI-powered technology that scans hundreds of thousands of IDs across its customer base each week.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 6,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
